Trudeau's enviro office holds “Draganza” workshop (during work hours)

The long-suffering Canadian taxpayer is paying for public sector bureaucrats to learn how to be drag queens in the middle of the work day. God help us all.

I wish I was making this up. Let’s go back a little. I saw a really weird tweet from the Treasury Board account.

Before we go any further, and keep this in mind as we digest the weird waste of money I am about to expose you to, this is how the treasury board describes itself under Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who needed her parents to co-sign her house loan: “Effective people, policies and management of the Public Purse.”

Effective management of the public purse?

Well, I think we will all be the judge of that when we see how the treasury board spends its own budget.

Want to win the crown/title of first ever Drag Superstar for the #GC? Or just help channel your inner beauty this #PrideSeason?



I clicked on the link to the “Draganza,” so you don't have to.

It was very early in the morning, and I thought I was not seeing what I thought I was seeing, because this is wasteful even for the Liberals.

It’s a pageant, you guys. And there are actually three events.

And if this one isn't quite right for you, they have also suggested that I join the change climate pledge graffiti calligraphy workshop, which I can't even imagine.

This is extracurricular stuff that people can do on their own time, with their own money. I don't want to have to care, because I am too busy minding my own business. But now I do have to care, because I don’t want to pay for the event, or rather three events. And I don’t want them to happen literally in the middle of a government work day.

How is this the taxpayer’s problem? Why am I paying people to wear tacky makeup and clothes and perform in the middle of the work day?

Now, people noticed online.

And so the bureaucrats reacted and scrubbed the internet of their time and money-wasting drag show. Now if you click on that link, it's gone.

You just get an email address for the LGBTQ office of Environment and Climate Change Canada. Why does that email account even exist? What is the purpose of paying someone to be on the other side of that address, answering emails about sexual orientation at the Environment Ministry?

But let me tell you, that event registration was there at 7:00 a.m. MST Thursday. And I wrote this script at 12:00 p.m. the same day.

And all that is to say that apparently, their time-wasting event isn't going forward. They just don't want the people who are paying for it — you and I — to know anything about their little afternoon drag show delight.