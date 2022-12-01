Epstein estate agrees to pay over $105 million to U.S. Virgin Islands

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein

The estate of convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay more than $105 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands in settlement claims. Epstein allegedly ran a sex trafficking operation on an island and caused environmental damage from his property in the territory.

Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide while in federal custody in 2019, has been accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls, many of whom were minors. Before he died, he pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial.

“Our work has been inspired, humbled and fortified by the strength and courage of all of those who survived Epstein’s abuse,” said Denise N. George, the attorney general representing the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Speaking to the New York Times, George said that authorities owed the victims who were “so profoundly hurt to make changes that would help avoid future victims.”

George’s office filed a civil racketeering suit against Epstein’s estate shortly after his death in January 2020, and the case was settled after a year of negotiations.

The Associated Press reports that Epstein’s estate must repay more than $80 million in cash for one of his companies receiving tax benefits, which U.S. Virgin Islands officials say Epstein and his friends “fraudulently obtained to fuel his criminal enterprise.”

The estate also agreed to pay half the proceeds from his 70-acre Little St. James Island sale, which was listed for $55 million, and the sale of the 160-acre Great St. James island sale for another $55 million.

The authorities say that Epstein removed colonial-era structures from Great St. James, which will cost the estate some $450,000 in environmental repairs.