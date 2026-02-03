Epstein file dump shows CBC Edmonton broadcaster contacting disgraced sex offender

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to shocking new information that shows a journalist at CBC Edmonton reportedly contacted disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 after his previous conviction for procuring a child for prostitution.

A screen shot of one email allegedly sent to Epstein by a CBC Edmonton representative shows Epstein being invited to bid on a charity dinner in Edmonton in 2009.

"A special 5 course meal: mmmmmmmm! Would love to see you bid on it," the email to Epstein reads.

#REPORT: Newly released documents contained in the Epstein Files reveal an invite for Jeffrey Epstein to attend a dinner in Edmonton with an employee of CBC News Edmonton in November of 2009. pic.twitter.com/rAoCGV1wFP — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) February 2, 2026

The emails released by the Department of Justice show the CBC broadcaster had multiple email chains with Epstein. In one message, Epstein tells the individual that he "saw the documentary [from] my jail cell, ironic no."

As noted by the Western Standard, Epstein was actually in jail during the date the email was sent, making the communication with the convicted sex offender even more disturbing.

While the identity of the CBC Edmonton journalist who contacted Epstein is redacted in the emails, multiple reports cite the late Tiffany Burns as the most likely person behind the communications. Burns previously directed a 90-minute documentary in 2007 called "Mr. Big", in which undercover sting operations by the RCMP are examined.

CBC Edmonton has yet to comment on the emails that show one of its employees allegedly communicating with Epstein.