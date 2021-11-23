Erin O'Who? Torontonians can't name the Conservative leader

Erin O’Toole, the leader of the federal Conservative Party of Canada, the Official Opposition in the House of Commons, does not seem to be in the good graces of the Canadian people.

In fact, he may not be on their minds at all.

I visited Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto last Friday with a big picture of the Conservative leader. It was an experiment to see how many people bustling around the city centre could recognize him.

Turns out, most people in downtown Toronto don’t know Erin O’Toole from Erin Brockovich.

Some people thought he was Justin Trudeau’s dad, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau — a brutal comment seeing a how Justin Trudeau is 49, and Erin O’Toole is 48.

The Opposition leader has been criticized as selling out conservative values in order to win favour with liberals and moderates in high population, high vote areas like the Greater Toronto Area.

Now that he’s lost those ridings to the Liberals, was it worth it?

Based on the fact that the majority of pedestrians in Toronto’s heart had no idea who he was does not bode well for him.

Moreover, of the people who did recognize him — none were fans!

One individual said that he hoped Erin O’Toole would remain the leader of the Conservatives, because it would be better for the other parties.

After about two hours of talking to people on the street, it was obvious that Erin O’Toole is not doing well in the popularity contest that is politics.