Ethnic clashes continue in Brampton, Ont. after temple attacked

Early evening on November 4 in Brampton, Ont. outside of the infamous Hindu temple known for its 50-foot statue of the religious deity Hanuman, hundreds of its supporters roamed the major street directly in front and attempted to march to a Sikh place of worship.

The day prior on Sunday, Khalistanis, an independence movement of Sikhs that aim to create an ethno-religious sovereign state in India’s Punjab region, demonstrated outside of the Sabha Mandir Hindu temple. Indian consular officials were visiting inside while they protested. Videos on social media show brawls breaking out between the two religious groups.

Three men were arrested and charged, and an officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries. A Peel Regional Police officer was suspended for participating in the protest outside of the temple while he was off-duty.

Indian PM Narendra Modi condemned the "deliberate attack” on the Brampton Hindu temple. The city's Mayor, Patrick Brown also commented, “Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship.” Mississauga’s Mayor, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford and PM Justin Trudeau and other federal party leaders have called out the harassment as well.

In response, the temple’s supporters rallied outside early evening in Brampton where the fist fighting took place on Sunday to call out what they allege is two-tiered policing. They began to march down towards a Sikh Gurdwa, to confront the Khalistani protesters.

A massive police force descended upon the major roadway and created a wall preventing the two groups from making contact between each other.

There were tense moments where the Hindu supporters attacked certain vehicles as they roamed the streets, causing minor damage. However as of now, no police charges have been laid.

I spoke to several of the rally goers outside of the temple for their perspective. Many Canadians online were outraged to see foreign clashes taking place on Canadian soil and I asked them for their explanation to citizens of our great dominion.

One man claims the fight didn’t start with them, and that the Khalistani movement is a Canadian issue where it’s bigger outside of India than inside the country itself.

Another man says that the issue is with PM Trudeau allowing extremist groups to do whatever they want and cause issues by turning a blind eye.