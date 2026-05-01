Ethnic infighting, 'lack of respect' for women plaguing non-citizen Canadian Armed Forces platoon

A disturbing new report shows that in a training platoon for officers in Quebec comprised of over 80% non-citizens, ethnic infighting and insubordination caused over half of recruits to fail.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 01, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Juno News' Managing Editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa discussed a leaked Canadian Armed Forces report showing ethnic infighting and a lack of respect for women are plaguing a training platoon.

The alarming report showed that in one training platoon for officers in Quebec, recruits from Cameroon and Ivory Coast engaged in significant infighting. The report also shows that a "lack of respect" for women contributed to over 50% of candidates not completing the program.

Ezra condemned the Canadian government for allowing huge numbers of non-citizens to join the armed forces, pointing to the obvious security concerns.

"We've got people who don't speak English or French, who don't get along with other ethnicities, they're not loyal to Canada as per a citizenship pledge, they cannot be near women let alone take commands from women. They're just not Canadian," he said.

"I can understand the need for mercenaries. I mean the United States, Canada often hire private contractors to assist in warzones. I get it. So sometimes you're not dealing with people who are your nationals, I get it. But at least in the case of hiring a mercenary, you're hiring a fighting machine, someone who knows what their doing," Ezra continued.

The problems emerged after recent CAF recruiting policy changes that eased standards, dropped certain aptitude tests, and accelerated the enrolment of permanent residents to help address chronic personnel shortages.

The report has raised serious questions about the long-term effectiveness and security implications of relying heavily on non-citizen recruits for leadership roles in the military.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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