Ethnic infighting, 'lack of respect' for women plaguing non-citizen Canadian Armed Forces platoon

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Juno News' Managing Editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa discussed a leaked Canadian Armed Forces report showing ethnic infighting and a lack of respect for women are plaguing a training platoon.

The alarming report showed that in one training platoon for officers in Quebec, recruits from Cameroon and Ivory Coast engaged in significant infighting. The report also shows that a "lack of respect" for women contributed to over 50% of candidates not completing the program.

I WAS LEAKED a confidential Canadian Forces report that reveals a Quebec officer training platoon had 83% permanent residents. The program descended into ethnic infighting between West African factions, "lack of respect" for women and a 48% grad ratehttps://t.co/vcHteNErO3 pic.twitter.com/SwpO3VZaIi — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) April 28, 2026

Ezra condemned the Canadian government for allowing huge numbers of non-citizens to join the armed forces, pointing to the obvious security concerns.

"We've got people who don't speak English or French, who don't get along with other ethnicities, they're not loyal to Canada as per a citizenship pledge, they cannot be near women let alone take commands from women. They're just not Canadian," he said.

"I can understand the need for mercenaries. I mean the United States, Canada often hire private contractors to assist in warzones. I get it. So sometimes you're not dealing with people who are your nationals, I get it. But at least in the case of hiring a mercenary, you're hiring a fighting machine, someone who knows what their doing," Ezra continued.

The problems emerged after recent CAF recruiting policy changes that eased standards, dropped certain aptitude tests, and accelerated the enrolment of permanent residents to help address chronic personnel shortages.

The report has raised serious questions about the long-term effectiveness and security implications of relying heavily on non-citizen recruits for leadership roles in the military.