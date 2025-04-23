Canada’s EV projects face delays, cancellations in some cases

Once seen as the future of transportation, demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV battery plants continues to plummet in Canada and abroad.

High cost, range anxiety, cold weather performance, and lack of charging infrastructure are key factors influencing consumer behavior towards EVs since 2020, alongside rising interest rates and inflation.

A 2024 report by J.D. Power showed that only 11% of Canadian new-vehicle shoppers were "very likely" to consider buying an electric vehicle, indicating a decrease in interest.

Canadian Taxpayer Federation: More than 60% of Canadians oppose electric vehicle mandate



'Even those who don’t drive should be concerned about the increased demand for electricity and how it will affect the cost of everything,' warned CTF's Kris Sims.



On this week's episode of… pic.twitter.com/vOKDIKloxG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 6, 2024

Due to limited allocated funds and decreasing consumer demand, proposed electric vehicle projects may be scaled back or cancelled, reported the Epoch Times, who compiled the updates on all Canadian projects.

Since October 2020, companies have invested $46 billion in Canadian EV projects, with governments promising $52 billion in subsidies and tax credits.

Ford cancelled its plan to manufacture EVs at its Oakville, Ontario plant due to low demand. The plant will now produce 100,000 gas-powered Super Duty trucks as of 2026, and an electrified version later in the decade.

Meanwhile, Northvolt AB filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, jeopardizing the future of its planned Québec EV battery plant. Its construction was expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and create over 3,000 jobs.

These Ontario and Québec plants assemble electric vehicles and process raw materials for battery cell production. However, declining investment shows a change in attitude from previous years.

Finally, Taiwan Cement Corp. postponed its $1 billion expansion of a Maple Ridge lithium-ion battery factory, citing a shift in focus toward production in Taiwan.

Auto industry representatives slam the Liberals' "Zero Emission Vehicle mandate."



"Instead of incorporating industry and expert input, the federal government relied on ill-conceived analysis from environmental groups posing as automotive experts." pic.twitter.com/yemsaFgK2D — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2025

Government initiatives to eliminate gas vehicle sales by 2035 are in doubt as other projects face delays despite billions in subsidies.

GM Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing plant, which received $259 million in government grants, is temporarily halting production due to insufficient demand for its EV products. The shutdown will result in the layoff of nearly 500 workers.

The automaker’s $600 million EV battery component factory in Québec, has also been delayed to early 2026. If completed, the government-funded plant will create 200 jobs.

Despite a government mandate aiming for 20% by 2026, EV sales only reached 11.7% in 2023, up from 3.1% in 2019. Canada has sold or leased only 546,000 electric vehicles.

Blacklock's reported that EV sales have plummeted, making optimistic projections "a complete fantasy." The auto industry asked to end the mandate.

Belgium company Umicore halted construction on a $2.76 billion battery plant near Kingston, Ontario, due to declining EV demand, despite receiving nearly $1 billion in government grants. The plant was expected to create over 600 jobs and begin production in 2026.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has mandated that 60% of all new passenger vehicles sold by 2030 must be electric.



The cost of electric vehicles would need to plummet by 31% to meet his unrealistic sales targets.



READ by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/oizKh4rnne — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 30, 2024

However, not all companies have faced similar challenges to their respective projects.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution's NextStar Energy facility in Windsor, Ontario, began module production last fall. The $5 billion factory is projected to start battery cell production by late 2025 and could receive up to $15 billion in government funding.

Volkswagen's $7 billion PowerCo battery plant in St. Thomas, Ontario, received $500 million in provincial and federal incentives. The plant will produce batteries for 1 million EVs annually, create 3,000 jobs, and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Honda, which is investing billions to build an EV supply chain in Ontario, including an EV plant with a 240,000 annual capacity and a 36 GW battery plant, are set to open in 2028. The federal and provincial governments also committed $15 billion to the project.

Honda also has two CAM/pCAM processing facilities slated for Ontario, and a $1.7 billion lithium-ion battery separator plant in Port Colborne. The plant is projected to start commercial production in 2027, while the status of the processing facilities remains unknown.