Every mask bylaw has exemptions, so why are they ignored?
Once World Health Organization policy shifted from masks only being used for “healthcare workers, people with COVID-19 and their caregivers” to a more broad public usage, the issue of exemptions has constantly popped up.
We've reported on numerous incidents where mask exemptions were not respected or accepted by businesses; meanwhile, public health bureaucrats seem to have no answer as to how these policies should be enforced.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant explained how these exemptions are relevant parts of the law, equal to the requirement that compels individuals to wear one.
