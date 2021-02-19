Every mask bylaw has exemptions, so why are they ignored?

Once World Health Organization policy shifted from masks only being used for “healthcare workers, people with COVID-19 and their caregivers” to a more broad public usage, the issue of exemptions has constantly popped up.

We've reported on numerous incidents where mask exemptions were not respected or accepted by businesses; meanwhile, public health bureaucrats seem to have no answer as to how these policies should be enforced.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant explained how these exemptions are relevant parts of the law, equal to the requirement that compels individuals to wear one.