Ex-CNN producer reaches settlement over sex acts with 9-year-old

John Griffin/X

John Griffin, a former CNN producer, has reached a settlement in a civil suit involving a minor he was convicted of abusing at his Vermont property. Griffin, 46, had previously been sentenced to a lengthy prison term exceeding 19 years for his crimes against minors.

The legal action, initiated in Connecticut Superior Court by the young girl’s representatives, demanded $15 million in recompense for the damages incurred. Details of the settlement reached remain confidential, with neither Griffin’s civil lawyer, Robert Berke, nor court records revealing the specifics.

Berke, communicating with Fox News Digital, confirmed the resolution of the case after prolonged negotiations, marking an end to this particular chapter of legal proceedings for Griffin, Fox News reported.

The accusations stem from a period in 2020 when Griffin was reported to have lured mothers and their daughters to his upscale Vermont residence under the guise of "sexual training," as per the allegations in the federal indictment.

Griffin, a father of three, was said to have made disturbing claims to a woman, boasting of having previously "trained" a child as young as seven years old, and expressing beliefs that minimized the significance of a girl’s age in such matters, insisting that “woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

The incident that led to the lawsuit involved a Nevada woman and her adopted daughter, aged nine, who, influenced by Griffin’s offer and a monetary incentive, found themselves at Griffin’s home. It was there that the child was subjected to watch explicit materials and participate in sexual acts directed by Griffin.

The severity of the situation was further exposed by evidence from a drone operated by Griffin, which captured highly inappropriate footage of him and the minor.

Griffin, once a producer for the now-defunct CNN show "New Day," had his employment terminated by the network following the emergence of these allegations. Prior to his arrest in 2021, Griffin had left his Connecticut family home. Amidst the criminal and civil fallout, his wife has initiated divorce proceedings, and by the time of his projected release, his children will have reached adulthood.