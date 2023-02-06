Ex-Greens senator Lidia Thorpe to receive million-dollar payday
Controversial indigenous politician quits Greens to pursue 'Black Sovereignty' movement.
Former Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe's decision to quit her party will see her receive a base salary of $217,000 until 2028 and she will be secure in her Victorian senate spot for the remainder of her six-year term.
In addition to the base salary, Senator Thorpe will also receive an electorate allowance of $32,000 a year and could potentially secure up to six staff.
Senator Thorpe's departure from the Greens came on Monday amid a growing rift within the party regarding the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The most shocking part of this story is that Lidia Thorpe DUMPED The Greens, not the other way around.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 6, 2023
After all her transgressions.
She has been vocal about her opposition to the proposed body and her desire for a Treaty to be established before a Voice. Speaking at a press conference, Senator Thorpe stated that she wants to "speak freely" on issues affecting Indigenous Australians and feels that she cannot do so within the Greens.
Greens leader Adam Bandt expressed his disappointment at Senator Thorpe's resignation and stated that he was "truly sorry" to see her leave the partyroom. The Greens held a multi-day retreat in Victoria before the return of federal parliament to try and settle a formal position on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
However, Senator Thorpe remains resolute in her decision and is determined to represent the "strong grassroots black sovereign movement" in parliament.
"It has become clear to me that I can’t do that from within the Greens," she said.
"Now, I will be able to speak freely, on all issues, from a sovereign perspective, without being constrained by portfolios and agreed party positions."
- By Avi Yemini
