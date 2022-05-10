Examining Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its implications for Canada and the West

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lee Humphrey, a veteran and the owner of James International Security Consulting, joined Ezra to break down the current state of affairs in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and analyze what Canada is doing to contribute.

As Prime Minister Trudeau made an appearance in Kyiv over the weekend, some were critical of the trip wondering if he was bringing anything more than words. Weeks ago, Canada pledged to send four pieces of field artillery to Ukraine to help them defend against the Russian invasion, but it is still unclear whether the equipment has arrived yet or if it is operational on the battlefield.

Lee Humphrey commented on Trudeau's recent trip to Kyiv saying in part, "bringing nothing other than more rhetoric is very telling about where we are in this conflict, where Canada stands and what we're actually doing to assist the Ukrainians in their fight against Russia. I think it's a pretty sad testament to our legacy...that he shows up empty-handed and delivers absolutely nothing other than words."

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

