EXCLUSIVE: Conservative candidate and CBSA officer speaks out on border chaos and gun crime

At the infamous Roxham Road border crossing, Conservative candidate David De Repentigny, running for Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville, sat down for an exclusive interview. A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer and volunteer firefighter, De Repentigny faces Nathalie Provost, a Polytechnique shooting survivor and vocal anti-gun activist with PolySeSouvient.

On gun control, De Repentigny respects Provost’s intentions but critiques her approach. “When we want to ensure public safety, it’s based on risk management,” he said. “We’re putting restrictions on people who follow laws instead of focusing on criminals.” Citing Toronto’s police chief, he noted, “96% of illegal firearms come from the United States.”

The Quebec border, where De Repentigny has worked through the 2017 border crisis and beyond, shapes his perspective on immigration. “We had tools to manage this crisis efficiently,” he said, pointing to the Immigration Act’s purpose of protecting Canada’s economy and culture. He argues that political interference, including tweets welcoming all, fueled illegal crossings. “By accepting people over our capacity, we depleted resources,” he said, linking this to delays in legal immigration processes. “It’s harder to immigrate legally than to come through the woods,” he noted, criticizing the message sent to law-abiding applicants.

De Repentigny also highlighted organized crime exploiting the chaos. “Criminal organizations infiltrated this movement, abusing people,” he said, citing cases of human trafficking and exploitation. He advocates for Conservative plans to bolster border security with 2,000 additional officers and broader mandates. “A Conservative government will focus on expertise from the ground,” he said, contrasting this with Liberal policies driven by “appearances and ideology.” He pointed to recent Liberal moves—like increased border manpower—as election-driven posturing, noting, “Suddenly, they copy Conservative ideas when an election’s coming.”

For De Repentigny, representing Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville means listening to constituents. “Power comes from the base, not the top,” he said, pledging to prioritize local needs. He supports Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s push for decentralization, such as giving Quebec control over work and study permits. “If you vote for me, you’re supporting initiatives that put power back in local hands,” he said. With his deep roots in the riding and border expertise, De Repentigny aims to deliver practical solutions, not promises. “I’ll dive 110% into defending what’s important for our people,” he concluded, urging voters to trust in his commitment to their voices.