EXCLUSIVE: Documents show how Freeland favoured CBC while travelling to WEF

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland gave her World Economic Forum (WEF) schedule to the State broadcaster while blocking other media from the same information, and today, I'll show you the documents to prove the federal government's favouritism toward their darlings at the CBC.

Rebel News recently filed for access documents related to Deputy Prime Minister/Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s WEF trip.

We asked for those documents from the Department of Finance. We wanted to know specifically about her travel plans, given that she has been a member of the WEF for years and was the only Canadian minister in attendance at January's globalist cabal conference in Davos, Switzerland.

However, we did not get travel records back. We will still file specifically with Global Affairs Canada and the Freeland's office for those.

Instead, we received 24 pages of heavily redacted documents about the unequal treatment of media requests and the overt favoritism shown to CBC-Radio Canada by the Department of Finance.

I'm not even sure why the department sent me these documents because they are completely unrelated to my request, but I'm sure glad they did. What a happy accident.

In these documents, we can see that there are three separate media requests. One is from Politico, one is from the Epoch Times, and one is from the CBC. CBC-Radio Canada, to be specific.

A fourth media request asks for a sit-down between Freeland and Sky News Arabia. That went ignored.

The Epoch Times wanted to know more details about Freeland's activities in Davos, including who she's meeting with, her objectives, and if she's participating in undisclosed sessions like in previous years. That media request was ignored.

Politico asked if the Department of National Defence could confirm the name of the Canadian representative at the fourth peace forum meeting of national security advisers in Davos. That was passed along to the Canadian Armed Forces, which held off on responding.

And then there's Canada's state broadcaster. CBC got very special treatment. CBC could call directly without sending a written request regarding the delegation to Davos.

Here's the very special response, direct care and attention from the press secretary at the Department of Finance.

Hi John Our press secretary reached out to the reporter to confirm that the deputy prime minister was going. You can't close that file on your end. If you have further requests on the matter please check in before referring. Department of National Defense has a similar request today as well ( but not related to the deputy prime minister) and this one will be answered in a different manner. Signed: Benoit Mayrand, media relations, Department of Finance.

That email was dated January 16, one full day before the deputy prime minister's schedule was released to the rest of the media on the January 17. CBC received advanced warning and concierge treatment.

So, not only does the CBC get special funding, but it also gets special access that other journalists don't.

File under: I scratch your back, and you scratch mine.

See the documents for yourself: