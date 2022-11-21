EXCLUSIVE: Frontline doctor knew COVID response would cause harm but stayed silent

E-transfer (Canada):

At the World Health Summit (WHS) 2022, my colleagues and I attended the three-day globalist conference to gain an insider's perspective into the future of global health and namely how the COVID response devastated global populations.

In this conversation, we aim to discuss the harms imposed on people worldwide by way of unscientific response plans with a German frontline doctor, who was working in the intensive care unit (ICU) throughout the COVID pandemic pandemonium.

On the various conferences at the summit, he said that “the real thing about the WHS is the conversations with each other, that you can talk freely. If you were to put me on the stage… I would only say the things that are accepted of course.”

It alludes to the bigger picture that only fluffy, surface-scratching conferences take place on stage.

“It’s only good words. You will find in [these conferences] ‘we need to have more equality, we need to have less poverty,’ with all of the good words without the real issue and the real truth [being discussed]. Like all of the speakers [here] do,” he says.

Continuing on, the doctor says that “if you talk to healthcare professionals in Germany, they’re pretty honest to each other.”

Perhaps this is behind closed doors. At least in Canada, physicians who come forward with concerns are investigated, smeared, and prevented from practicing medicine.

When asked, “what is this right strategy? How do we talk this through because it seems like it was not done well,” the doctor responded: “why would you?”

“The politicians made the decision,” he continues before referring to chancellor Olaf Scholz – the German federal Social Democrat leader responsible for the country’s COVID response plan.

“Olaf Scholz said the sentence, ‘we did everything right,’ and he doesn’t really think it. Of course not. But he says it so everyone knows ‘okay our chancellor doesn’t want to talk about it because it’s bad for his political career.’”

Discussing the harm imposed on the general public would be damaging to the political careers of the politicians responsible for instituting the restrictions.

“Politicians say Doctors made those choices. I don’t think so. I think it was politics.”

Beneath the fluffy conferences there was no real tangible discussion taking place to what is happening to the people living through this public health chaos and the fallout of the political decisions.