EXCLUSIVE: New docs detail pandemic VIP flights being organized by Transport Canada

As everyday Canadians were being told to stay home to stay safe, Liberal Zoom parliamentarians were using the department of transport to organize flights for themselves and, in at least one instance, someone outside of government — a guest of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Domonic LeBlanc — who would reimburse the cost of the private flight at commercial rates.

One of the most frequent consumers of the pandemic VIP flights was Health Minister Patty Hajdu, who warned Canadians against non-essential travel.

“I’ll remind Canadians that, as annoying as it is…we still have travel advisories in place recommending that people don’t travel unless it’s absolutely necessary," Hajdu told Global News last October.

To accommodate Hajdu, a flight crew had to get to the Ottawa Airport at 3:00 a.m. to fly to Thunder Bay to pick her up and then bring her back to Ottawa on the same day. Internal emails also reveal the role the Prime Minister's Office played in organizing flights for Hajdu.

"Additional PMO request, would it be possible to fly Health Minister Hajdu from Ottawa to Thunder Bay Thursday evening and from Thunder Bay to Ottawa Sunday evening or Monday night?"

Leblanc's staff emailed to ask Transport officials if they have to wear masks on the private flights.

You can read the full documents for yourself here.

