Exclusive oilsands access: How Trump could shake up the world order

To promote his new book, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant joined popular political commentator Benny Johnson on his podcast to discuss the “Deal of the Century” along with Mark Carney's victory in the Liberal leadership race.

With the former bank of Canada and England governor succeeding the globalist darling Justin Trudeau, Ezra warned Benny that “his successor is just as bad.” Like Trudeau, Carney is a fellow globalist but one who “was on the board of the World Economic Forum.”

In addition to his role as central banker and Davos elitist, Carney also served as the head of Brookfield Asset Management, where “he pushed ESG, he pushed carbon taxes and environmentalism into the companies he invested in.”

Ezra told Benny that he suspected U.S. President Donald Trump would not take kindly to a Canadian leader like Carney.

“I get it, and we all hate these Liberal leaders too, but don't push away our oil,” cautioned Ezra. “Because China is sniffing around Canada's oilsands.”

Instead, Ezra suggests President Trump consider striking the “deal of the century.”

“Don't buy Canada — you don't want it,” he explained, citing issues like bilingualism or an influx of Democrat-leaning voters. “I think Trump should sign a 50-year deal to buy all the oil in the oilsands.”

Part of that deal would require Canada to use a portion of the profits to rebuild its military.

“If you replace all your OPEC conflict oil imports with Canadian ethical oil, you don't have to spend $50 billion a year patrolling the Persian Gulf sea lanes because it's not your business anymore.”

