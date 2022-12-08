EXCLUSIVE: Undercover at the World Health Summit

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A shocking but revealing interview. Rebel News travelled to Germany to cover all aspects of the 2022 Global Health Summit. This is the first year that there is a partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Health Summit (WHS).

Make it back safely,



So many great reports are coming soon!



Learn more about the 2022 World Health Summit at:https://t.co/WJCjtFO0zJ pic.twitter.com/2kBVJDL6on — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 19, 2022

About 300 speakers were invited with about 3000 participants. People from different backgrounds, from all over the world, came here to Berlin to hear what the elite and the oligarchs have to say about people's health.

COMING SOON!



We have just completed our trip to Berlin, Germany for the 2022 World Health Summit. Plenty of content is coming soon and you won't want to miss it.



Stay tuned at https://t.co/WJCjtFO0zJ pic.twitter.com/lBqa6g6g2K — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 20, 2022

Many of the key people in the decision-making process of the pandemic response joined the three-day event. Several lectures were offered, but none of them addressed the harmful effects and consequences of strongly recommending global containment.

The fire alarm kept going off so me and @TamaraUgo went to explore what was happening.



The conference have been locked down and people cannot go outside. If they do they will not be allowed back in!



Follow our reports at https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb pic.twitter.com/BzGDmNrKZY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022

None of the speakers talked about consent and ethics in the scientific and medical fields. Many of the topics discussed were primarily a mix of science and politics, but isn't that the failure of this whole response to this pandemic?

Rebel News is on the ground in Berlin, Germany reporting on the World Health Summit 2022.



Things will kick off tomorrow and we will be here to show you what is happening.



Follow us through https://t.co/WJCjtFNsKb pic.twitter.com/5LiswnywY8 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 15, 2022

This non-dissociation of the politicians and experts who imposed and regulated the pandemic through the recommendations made by public health and the WHO.

WATCH: bureaucrat has a melt down and "has never had this kind of stress in his life" after protestors pull the fire alarm and lockdown the World Health Summit 2022



Follow us @ https://t.co/WJCjtG53BJ pic.twitter.com/1Bw8dq6O4x — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 16, 2022

We had the chance to infiltrate the heart of these hypocritical political and medical confines. Is their way of leading and working consistent with their way of thinking? I had the opportunity to speak with a member of parliament who works for global health and pandemic prevention for Africa.

A discussion that reveals a lot of information that many people would like to hear. Policy decisions that are not based on science to confine thousands of people.

The reasons why it was urgent to create new vaccines instead of taking a drug, which already exists to treat the disease, and much more. Follow our coverage related to the global health summit at RebelWHO.com.