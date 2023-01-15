Expose the WHO: unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats privately discuss health decisions that will affect you
The World Health Organization is comprised of unelected, unaccountable health experts and bureaucrats that conduct their proceedings in secret, until now.
The United Nations' World Health Organization (WHO) sneakily conducts itself in back-door meetings and face-to-face discussions, leaving everyday citizens in the dark about what’s really going on in the realm of global health and their ideation around global health architecture.
Some researchers, like James Roguski who I recently featured, say that the WHO is attempting a global coup by secretly making amendments to existing international law.
A review committee has been conducting itself in private, “face-to-face” meetings this past week in Geneva, Switzerland.
194 member states have signed onto the WHO's constitution and as part of this designation, they must comply with and abide by previously established International Health Regulations (IHR).
These regulations currently have protections in place that guard and respect the sovereignty of nations and individual citizens' rights and freedoms.
However, in light of the COVID-19 “global pandemic,” the WHO believes that its mandate should be strengthened, the implications of which could be broad and far-reaching.
Amendments could mean an expansion of power for the WHO through global health governance and an erosion of national sovereignty for member states.
If you do not want your unelected health overlords to bypass democratic due process and hand over power to the diktats of the WHO, then sign our petition to have your voice heard at ExposeTheWho.com.
The WHO’s unscientific and immoral COVID-19 pandemic measures caused vast harm to the public and had questionable, if any, benefit to society.
Now, as they move to strengthen their mandate, and formalize their grip on power through changes to already existing International Health Regulations, many have concerns that the health decisions of sovereign nations will be left in the hands of unelected and unaccountable ‘experts’ and oligarchs.
Sign our petition if you agree that health decisions should be kept local and decentralized!
- By Tamara Ugolini
