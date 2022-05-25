Exposing hypocritical key figures at the World Economic Forum

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Avi Yemini from Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the Rebel News team's eye-opening reporting right from the ground at the World Economic Forum.

From speaking to the President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, to chatting with a Special Envoy on Covid-19 to the World Health Organization, David Nabarro, Avi's reporting has made it crystal clear that the global elite wish to remain as tight-lipped as possible about their dealings during the gathering of the elite.

Speaking on gaining public trust, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, had this to say, "We live in a world where I think people question much more, everything around them. And questioning can be a challenge. But questioning I think is also an opportunity mostly to provide people with better information, more information, and that's one of the things that the World Economic Forum does."

