External Revenue Service? Trump teases new department to enforce tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump will be officially entering office on January 20, possibly kicking off a trade war between the United States and its northern neighbour. Citing an issue of border security, the incoming president took aim at Canada and said a failure to enforce border policies means the country should face a tariff on exports to the U.S.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to a message from Trump declaring the creation of an “External Revenue Service.”

“From an American-first perspective, I get this,” said David. “Yeah, Donald Trump isn't the prime minister of Canada, he's not supposed to act in our best interests, he's supposed to act in the best interest of Americans,” Sheila replied.

Unfortunately, Canada has had a leader for the past nine years who does not feel the same way about Canada.

One catch to Trump's threats, however, is that if American automakers looked to bring manufacturing south to the U.S., “that cannot happen overnight,” David cautioned.

“The Ford USA spokesman told me, the tariff thing was just 48 hours old at that time. He said, Dave, it doesn't matter about the tariffs because there's two other plants that build those [Ford F250 pickup] trucks. They're running around the clock, they are at capacity. You can't add capacity.”

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).