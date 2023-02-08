Extinction Rebellion road blocker gets one day behind bars for mischief-related offences

Facebook / Save Old Growth

Benjamin Donald Holt, a 52-year-old paid activist with the Extinction Rebellion-linked Save Old Growth protest group, was part of four separate blockades of major roadways in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. He was also given 60 days of house arrest.

The Vancouver Sun reports:

Holt pleaded guilty to committing mischief on April 14, June 14 and Oct. 20 last year by blocking traffic on Grandview Highway at Boundary Road in Burnaby, on Highway 1 between Westport Road and Caulfeild Drive in West Vancouver, and painting “Save Old Growth” on the centre lane of the Lions Gate Bridge. He also pleaded guilty to breaching a court order by protesting on the south end of the Lions Gate Bridge on Aug. 2, 2022.

Crown prosecutors had asked Judge Gregory Rideout to sentence Holt to 35 days in jail, arguing Holt's use of glue to fix himself to the roadway was indicative of a desire to create a long-term disruption.

Holt was held for three days in pre-trial custody, awaiting bail. He entered early guilty pleas on all charges.

But the sentence received by Holt puts the political nature of the Canadian court system on full display.

Freedom Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich was arrested for mischief and held without bail for 48 days in two separate incarcerations related to her role in last February's peaceful anti-mandate protests.

When I began working with Rebel News I expected a situation like this to happen due to Antifa protesters.



Today, it was CTV's own @glen_mcgregor that assaulted peaceful supporters of Tamara Lich, and caused a reaction.



pic.twitter.com/cr75JnwkKN — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 26, 2022

Fellow convoy activist Pat King spent 150 days in pre-trial custody not non-violent offences including mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

BREAKING: Pat King is being released on bail and sent back to Alberta.



MORE: https://t.co/ZfOqpUpmR8 pic.twitter.com/jgbLP3qRbx — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 18, 2022

King faces additional charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

Lich and fellow freedom convoy participants were working with police and city officials in Ottawa to alleviate the pressure being put on the downtown core by trucks associated with the convoy when the Federal government used the Emergencies Act to arrest the convoy leadership.

Kanellakos met with Tom Marazzo Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk. They wanted to meet with the mayor. Kanellakos says that he wanted something in exchange. Moving trucks out of neighborhoods. They agreed. — Justice Centre POEC Updates (@jccfpoec) October 17, 2022

