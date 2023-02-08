Extinction Rebellion road blocker gets one day behind bars for mischief-related offences

Crown prosecutors had asked Judge Gregory Rideout to sentence Holt to 35 days in jail, arguing Holt's use of glue to fix himself to the roadway was indicative of a desire to create a long-term disruption.

Extinction Rebellion road blocker gets one day behind bars for mischief-related offences
Facebook / Save Old Growth
Remove Ads

Benjamin Donald Holt, a 52-year-old paid activist with the Extinction Rebellion-linked Save Old Growth protest group, was part of four separate blockades of major roadways in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. He was also given 60 days of house arrest.

The Vancouver Sun reports:

Holt pleaded guilty to committing mischief on April 14, June 14 and Oct. 20 last year by blocking traffic on Grandview Highway at Boundary Road in Burnaby, on Highway 1 between Westport Road and Caulfeild Drive in West Vancouver, and painting “Save Old Growth” on the centre lane of the Lions Gate Bridge. He also pleaded guilty to breaching a court order by protesting on the south end of the Lions Gate Bridge on Aug. 2, 2022. 

Crown prosecutors had asked Judge Gregory Rideout to sentence Holt to 35 days in jail, arguing Holt's use of glue to fix himself to the roadway was indicative of a desire to create a long-term disruption. 

Holt was held for three days in pre-trial custody, awaiting bail. He entered early guilty pleas on all charges. 

But the sentence received by Holt puts the political nature of the Canadian court system on full display. 

Freedom Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich was arrested for mischief and held without bail for 48 days in two separate incarcerations related to her role in last February's peaceful anti-mandate protests.

Fellow convoy activist Pat King spent 150 days in pre-trial custody not non-violent offences including mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

King faces additional charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

Lich and fellow freedom convoy participants were working with police and city officials in Ottawa to alleviate the pressure being put on the downtown core by trucks associated with the convoy when the Federal government used the Emergencies Act to arrest the convoy leadership.

To see the full story of Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy, please visit www.TrudeauOnTrial.com.

Justin Trudeau Canada Extinction Rebellion news Trucker Rebellion Trudeau on Trial
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
trucker documentary eventbrite redirect

TRUCKER REBELLION | Playing in select theatres

Attend the WORLD PREMIERE of Rebel News' latest documentary "Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau On Trial" on February 16th at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary!

PURCHASE TICKETS

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.