Trudeau confronted by protesters in Calgary

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Rebel News reporter Selene Galas to discuss what happened in Calgary when Justin Trudeau came to Alberta.

Numerous Calgarians were chanting “arrest Trudeau” in front of The Fairmount Hotel in Downtown Calgary.

Galas and other Rebel News crew members were there doing proper journalism; speaking with the people and hearing what they had to say about the prime minister.

Levant chimed in saying that it was a good thing that we identified ourselves as independent media. If we didn't, people would have thought we were government-funded and could have been hostile towards us like they were with Trudeau.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

