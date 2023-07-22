Ezra joins a panel discussion about the media at a Hungarian festival in Romania

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 21, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about his experience joining a panel discussion on the topic of the media at Romania’s annual Hungarian festival, called Tusvanyos.

He told the surprised Hungarians (and Hungarian-Romanians) about how Canada has infringed on civil liberties, including violating the freedom of the press.

One of the accusations against Hungary is that it's authoritarian, that it doesn't accept civil rights including political dissent. That's fascinating to me, I have seen no evidence of that, in fact, I've seen the opposite," he said. "My Prime Minister in Canada, Justin Trudeau, holds himself to be a champion of civil liberties, but he invoked a form of martial law to repel the Trucker Convoy.

He also gave some advice, in the form of a warning: Orban is a very winning PM; he was just reelected again, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in Europe. But he will not live forever, and his Fidesz party will not win forever. The globalists and socialists may win one day, and try to undo many of his accomplishments.

Finally, he talked about how tech giants like Facebook and YouTube violate the civil liberties of users for political reasons — and that includes playing favourites in foreign countries, too.

In closing, he said: