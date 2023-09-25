Ezra Levant and Andrew Lawton discuss former Nazi soldier being applauded at Canadian Parliament

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently joined The Andrew Lawton Show to dive deeper into the appalling mishap in Parliament that allowed a former SS soldier to be honoured by hundreds of MPs.

Speaking about the unit that 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka served in during the Second World War, Levant said, "These were the vicious Hitler errand boys...they were the battalion that would shoot Jews and bury them in mass graves."

"He wasn't just 'fighting,' he was a Nazi, an SS officer. I'm curious if he has the tell-tale SS tattoo. Under their armpit they would have an SS tattoo and then their blood type," added Levant.

Andrew Lawton spoke about the incompetence in government that allowed Hunka to be celebrated as a hero in Parliament. "The most charitable interpretation for this is that they are idiots, is that you have people that don't understand the history or lack the logic and reason to just put two and two together."

