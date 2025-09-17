Ezra Levant: Liberals continue allowing immigration to spiral out of control

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed shocking immigration numbers revealed following an order paper question submitted by Conservative MP Jamil Jivani.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year alone, more than 1.3 million foreign students held valid study permits in Canada. That number is approaching the 1.7 million Canadian citizens who are currently enrolled in post-secondary education.

"So almost half of our universities and colleges are foreign nationals," Ezra said. "That is nuts. Is that what you pay your taxes for, so universities can educate the world rather than Canadians?" he continued.

Ezra noted that the little-known International Mobility Program, which allows employers to bypass labour impact assessments, has brought in over 1.4 million people that are currently working in Canada.

This is on top of the the over 250,000 temporary foreign workers in Canada right now. The Liberal government pledged to cap the number of new temporary foreign workers in 2025 at 82,000, however over 110,000 permits have already been granted this year.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner slammed the Liberals for failing to act to stop the influx of immigrants entering Canada. "Since [Carney] took office, tens of thousands of jobs have been lost. But the Liberals are on track this year to bring in the most temporary foreign work permits ever," she said on Monday in Parliament.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called on the Liberals to permanently scrap their Temporary Foreign Worker Program as youth unemployment across Canada skyrockets.