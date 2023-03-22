Ezra Levant on a potential Trump arrest: This is what authoritarian regimes do

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the potential arrest of former president Donald Trump and the implications this could have on the rule of law in America.

As stated by Ezra, "All we have to go on is rumors and leaks, but they say that Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, could be arrested at any moment. In fact, today was supposed to be that day. Now it's all just leaks and speculation but it appears to be serious enough that the various law enforcement agencies at hand are meeting each other."

"You've got Donald Trump's Secret Service detail, as all ex-presidents have, that's armed and on 24-hour duty to protect him from anything and everything including terrorism, kidnapping, revenge, or even ordinary crimes. So he's really got this personal police detachment with him with serious counter-terrorism training."

Ezra went on to say, "So how does police force A arrest a man protected by police force B? And for what by the way? Stormy Daniels? And whether or not Trump gave her a payment to hush up something that he did do or didn't do? That whole thing has been litigated to death."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.