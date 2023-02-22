'This felt like an inside job': Ezra Levant on the Trucker Commission

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Executive Director of Rights Probe and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute Bruce Pardy joined Ezra to discuss the results of the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Justice Rouleau announced that the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act was met and that the measure was justified.

As stated by Ezra, "I thought, 'this judge seems fair enough, this process seems fair enough, there's no way they will meet that high hurdle,' and yet here we are."

Bruce Pardy added, "This is not a court, it was never a court. It's supposed to look like one but it's not. And its job is not that of a court, it's ritual if you like. The job is to show, to go through a process that makes it look as though there is accountability."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and gain exclusive access to our full-length shows and more, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.