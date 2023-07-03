Ezra Levant reports on the riots in France

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant here with Rebel News, I have just arrived in Marseille, France, and I have to say even the drive over from the airport, this is one of the most beautiful cities I have ever seen in the world.

It's an ancient city. It's more than 2000 years old. It's one of France's largest cities. It's still is its largest port. There's so much focus on the beautiful water. There's lots of yachts as well as the industrial boats, the town, the architecture, the stone work, it's gorgeous.

It really is one of the most beautiful places I've ever seen.

It's on the Mediterranean. Of course, the weather is going up to 30 degrees. I tell you all that because beneath that total beauty there is trouble in this town. You could even feel it on the ground.

I've never seen so much graffiti in such a beautiful town and there's an enormous number of fences with barbed wire in those sort of prison bends on the fence at the top that suggest that there's actually maybe two Marseilles’. Even as we arrive at our hotel, we see Justice for Nahel, that's the name of the young man.

Our taxi driver said he was not a migrant but rather born in France. On the plane ride over. We talked to a Belgian who said when it rains in Paris, we get drops in Belgium. And he said that the riot was spreading there. Why? Is it because young Nahel was shot and killed by police? That's what the rioters say.

And indeed, if he was shot because there was an altercation over him not having some paperwork. Well, I'm against police brutality and no one should be killed for that.

But are those all the facts or is it like some of the celebrity cases in the United States like George Floyd? But maybe the facts aren't all they seem, I don't know, I don't know if we'll be able to get that fact.

But what I can tell is even in this town, even in the tourist part where we're staying in a hotel, you can see unhappiness, you can see it's an interesting mix. As many Mediterranean cities are different cultures and ethnicities. Remember that France had colonies in North Africa in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, places like that.

And of course many of those former colonies are now in France proper, just like it is in the United Kingdom. Of course, there are so many great success stories of integration, but I think that there was a real flavour to the riots just where I could detect through social media that this was the moment for a racial protest and because it was in the minds of the rioters.

I'm gonna do my best to find out.

This is one of the most beautiful places I've seen, but we are here for one of the ugliest stories we've seen. Who was Nahel, why was he killed?

And is a justification for riots, even our taxi driver who himself was Algerian said that he had never seen anything quite like it.

Keep coming back to that website because I'll give you more updates as we go through this town.