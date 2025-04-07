Rumble, Rebel News fight for freedom with latest lawsuit

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're suing the government for attempting to shut down “Rumble Live” and “Rebel News Live” last year.

Rumble Canada and Rebel News are suing the Canadian government, MP Ya'ara Saks, and other officials for conspiring to violate their right to free expression.

The lawsuit, filed today in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleges that the defendants unsuccessfully tried to block two lawful and peaceful public gatherings celebrating free speech in the Toronto area last year over their politics.

The May 10 and 11, 2024 event featured an all-star cast of speakers including Donald Trump Jr., Viva Frei, Billboard Chris, Glenn Greenwald, Chris Pavlovski, April Hutchison and many more.

EXCLUSIVE: Toronto police attempted to shut down Rebel News event



Shocking! Documents show that the Toronto Police (and others) did everything in their power to derail our Rebel News Live event! They failed.



You may recall our Rebel News Live event that took place last May. In… pic.twitter.com/lIBjeFyDbA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 26, 2025

The suit alleges officials imposed excessive security charges to thwart the events. Plaintiffs seek reimbursement of $37,177.80, $250,000 in punitive damages, legal expenses, and a trial in Toronto.

The complaint alleges that despite being told by local police there were no threats, the defendants imposed excessive security charges to derail the gatherings, and officials worked on ways to shut down the celebrations based on the political beliefs of expected attendees.

“If it happens on or near our property, we might attract an undesirable crowd,” wrote one official in an email to colleagues.

“I am wondering if you think there is any language within the lease agreement that would permit us to stop this event from happening,” wrote another. “Based on my review, I don’t think there is, but I would appreciate your opinion.”

Both “Rumble Live” and “Rebel News Live” were wildly successful and transpired without incident.

Read the full claim here.

GUEST: Christine Van Geyn of the Canadian Constitution Foundation on her new book, Free Speech in Canada.