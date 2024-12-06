Premier Smith's diplomatic prowess might just save Alberta oil and gas

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid hosts a longform discussion with columnist, Lorne Gunter, on Alberta's quest to get on Donald Trump's good side.

Premier Danielle Smith has worked diligently to build strong relationships with the incoming Republican administration, particularly America's pro-energy governors, while Trudeau withers away by the wayside.

Unsurprisingly, Smith supports a potential Keystone XL revival with the aim of bolstering oil production and building more pipelines to get Albertan crude to tidewater.

“Madame Premier, you want to ‘Drill, Baby Drill’ … and send your oil to America, is that right?” asked Fox News in an interview with Smith. “It is,” she replied. “I’ve been wanting to double production in Alberta since I got elected.”

Premier @ABDanielleSmith on Fox Business discussing the restart of KXL, the mutually beneficial relationship between Alberta and the USA, and her trip to Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Gkpwqrbmkp — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2024

Last Monday, Trump threatened a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods should its southern border remain porous, threatening to jeopardize that vision for energy interdependence. He issued a death threat to our economy, yet Prime Minister Trudeau still won't do his job and defend the Canadian border.

Meanwhile, Smith's diplomatic foresight might just save Alberta agriculture and oil and gas from Trudeau's ineptitude abroad. "As soon as gasoline in the Midwest goes up by $0.70 a gallon, Trump will back away from the tariffs on oil and gas because they rely on our [supply of] about 4 million barrels a day," Gunter told Rebel News.

"When you're talking about Danielle Smith, " he said, "she has made really good inroads with the Western governors, so much so that they've invited her to their next meeting as a participant. Apparently, she's going to make some remarks there."

"Very few premiers have worked that angle that well," Gunter continued. "She's kind of the the Leader of the Opposition to Trudeau on economic issues and foreign affairs."

