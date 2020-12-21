Our banker surprised us by calling in our loan — we need to raise $380,000 immediately

I have a problem and normally I wouldn’t talk about it publicly, but it affects Rebel News and I think I need some help because I don’t think I can solve it, all by myself.

Our banker surprised us an has called in two loans, instead of renewing them as was done for the past three years. So we have to pay off approximately $195,000 by December 28. And we have to pay off another $185,000 a month later, on January 28. That’s a total of $380,000 and obviously, that’s an incredible burden on us.

Three years ago, when Rebel News was in some choppy waters, we borrowed money from a friendly supporter to help tide us over — it was to do more journalism. Our lender was a great guy, who was a generous donor to us, too, and a real friend.

We used that money not just to get through the hard times, but to build up our company — including to hire new talent, do great reporting across the country. In many ways, I think Rebel News has never been better.

Now, along the way, my friend who loaned us the money ran into a change of circumstances himself. And he had to sell our loan to a banker — who doesn’t know us, who isn’t a supporter. He’s not a bad guy — he’s just a banker who wants his money back. And under the terms of the contract, he can ask for it back. He doesn’t actually have to renew the loan. And now he is calling in the loan.

WILL YOU HELP?

If you are in a position to replace this loan — or part of it, let me know. Send me an email to Ezra@RebelNews.com. If you are in a position to lend us some money and think 8.5% is a good rate of return, send me a note. But I realize that's like asking for a miracle.

If I were with 99% of the media in Canada, I’d just call up Justin Trudeau, and sign up for his media bail-out. But I’m not a prostitute. I won’t let him buy me. I’d have to agree to be a good Liberal boy, and stop criticizing him. I'd be like the CBC: I’d rather go out of business than take taxpayer money from Trudeau.

So if it’s unlikely that I can find a miracle lender in the next week, and if I won’t go to Trudeau for a bail-out, maybe you can help me. Not with $380,000. But maybe with $38 dollars. Or even $380.

Can you please help me crowdfund a solution to this problem?

If you can help me pay off these two loans, which are due right now. I promise that, in return, we’ll stay focused on what’s important, on what we do best — news, commentary, and activism.

Help Rebel News repay the loans at HelpRebelNews.com.

Thank you, Merry Christmas, and happy New Year.

NEXT: Keean Bexte joins me to talk about his exclusive interview with Ocean Wiesblatt, who was violently arrested by police while he played outdoor hockey with his friends.

You can watch the full interview, and lend your voice in support at HelpOcean.ca.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!