EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles ABANDONED residents with disastrous wildfire response
From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government capitulating to radical environmentalists over common sense firefighting.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, an exclusive report on the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
"So I did something last week," Ezra said. "I zipped out to see the fire in Los Angeles on the weekend, and then I took the flight to Maui to see how the fire recovery is doing there."
"I believe that there are things that happen outside this country that reflect on Canada, that give us a hint of what's to come," he added.
"Would you agree that learning how to prevent wildfires and how to rebuild is something we could use in Canada too, including in places like Jasper?"
From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately prepare. In other words, they caved to environmental radicals at the expense of common sense firefighting.
Rebel News spoke with Joel Pollak, chief editor of Breitbart News, whose home in the Pacific Palisades escaped ruin -- though thousands of others weren't so lucky.
From failing to clear Deadwood from nearby forests, to not emptying reservoirs and dams of water, the terrible emergency response and long term delays to rebuild shows the local authorities don't care.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-07 20:42:39 -0500 FlagReagan nailed it. Government is the problem. All that wokeness and tree-hugging crapola allowed those fires to burn out of control. And when people rebuild, they must use metal on the roofs and sides of their house. They must get rid of vinyl siding and window casements. They also need wildfire defence mesh on their eaves to keep hot embers from getting into the air vents by the baseboards. Most of this is what I’ve already done to my home.
Hugh Jacobs commented 2025-02-07 20:40:23 -0500 FlagEzra, you don’t need to justify news from Commonwealth countries. The Commonwealth has virtually disappeared along with a sense of union, thanks to the over influence of French politicians. The US? Well, they are our cousins!