EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles ABANDONED residents with disastrous wildfire response

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, an exclusive report on the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

"So I did something last week," Ezra said. "I zipped out to see the fire in Los Angeles on the weekend, and then I took the flight to Maui to see how the fire recovery is doing there."

"I believe that there are things that happen outside this country that reflect on Canada, that give us a hint of what's to come," he added.

"Would you agree that learning how to prevent wildfires and how to rebuild is something we could use in Canada too, including in places like Jasper?"

From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately prepare. In other words, they caved to environmental radicals at the expense of common sense firefighting.

Rebel News spoke with Joel Pollak, chief editor of Breitbart News, whose home in the Pacific Palisades escaped ruin -- though thousands of others weren't so lucky.

From failing to clear Deadwood from nearby forests, to not emptying reservoirs and dams of water, the terrible emergency response and long term delays to rebuild shows the local authorities don't care.