EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles ABANDONED residents with disastrous wildfire response

From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government capitulating to radical environmentalists over common sense firefighting.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, an exclusive report on the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

"So I did something last week," Ezra said. "I zipped out to see the fire in Los Angeles on the weekend, and then I took the flight to Maui to see how the fire recovery is doing there."

"I believe that there are things that happen outside this country that reflect on Canada, that give us a hint of what's to come," he added.

"Would you agree that learning how to prevent wildfires and how to rebuild is something we could use in Canada too, including in places like Jasper?"

From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately prepare. In other words, they caved to environmental radicals at the expense of common sense firefighting.

Rebel News spoke with Joel Pollak, chief editor of Breitbart News, whose home in the Pacific Palisades escaped ruin -- though thousands of others weren't so lucky.

From failing to clear Deadwood from nearby forests, to not emptying reservoirs and dams of water, the terrible emergency response and long term delays to rebuild shows the local authorities don't care.

The media won’t tell you the full story about the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and how President Trump forced local authorities to act while Democrat bureaucrats stalled. That’s why Ezra Levant and Lincoln Jay went there themselves — to investigate, to expose the truth, and to show you what really happened. While officials initially planned to wait 18 months just to clear the debris, Trump’s intervention changed everything overnight. Rebel News will be on the ground speaking with locals, documenting the aftermath, and comparing it to Maui — where Democrat leadership has left the island in ruins. This wasn't a vacation; it’s real journalism that the mainstream media refuses to do. But we need your help to cover the costs of our economy class airfare and shared hotel room. Please chip in today so we can bring you The Truth About the Fires.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-07 20:42:39 -0500 Flag
    Reagan nailed it. Government is the problem. All that wokeness and tree-hugging crapola allowed those fires to burn out of control. And when people rebuild, they must use metal on the roofs and sides of their house. They must get rid of vinyl siding and window casements. They also need wildfire defence mesh on their eaves to keep hot embers from getting into the air vents by the baseboards. Most of this is what I’ve already done to my home.
  • Hugh Jacobs
    commented 2025-02-07 20:40:23 -0500 Flag
    Ezra, you don’t need to justify news from Commonwealth countries. The Commonwealth has virtually disappeared along with a sense of union, thanks to the over influence of French politicians. The US? Well, they are our cousins!