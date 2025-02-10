EXCLUSIVE: Democrats ABANDONED Maui residents, few houses rebuilt

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, an exclusive report on the aftermath of the devastating Maui wildfires. The devastation tore through Lahaina, killing more than 100 and burning hundreds of businesses and homes.

It's been a year and a half, so how's reconstruction going? Rebel News went to Maui to find out.

"Well, we went to Maui and we were shocked," said Ezra. "The vast majority of homes that were burnt have not been rebuilt at all. In fact, the lots are just covered with a gray gravel."

In more than 90% of cases, there's been no signs of reconstruction whatsoever.

Socialist California ABANDONED LA residents with disastrous wildfire response



From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately safeguard its citizenry. Rebel News spoke with @JoelPollak, senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News,… pic.twitter.com/0wlA60aZeo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 8, 2025

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is building a kind of internment camp of tiny homes where the survivors live in terrible conditions.

"It came to mind because we were looking at Los Angeles and the wildfires there that killed dozens and did more than $250 billion worth of property damage," said Ezra. "The fires in Maui were more deadly but affected less property."

What do both jurisdictions have in common? They are dominated by Democrats who appeal to eco-radicals over common sense firefighting.

From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately prepare before disaster strikes.

