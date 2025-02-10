EXCLUSIVE: Democrats ABANDONED Maui residents, few houses rebuilt

In more than 90% of cases, there's been no signs of reconstruction whatsoever.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, an exclusive report on the aftermath of the devastating Maui wildfires. The devastation tore through Lahaina, killing more than 100 and burning hundreds of businesses and homes.

It's been a year and a half, so how's reconstruction going? Rebel News went to Maui to find out.

"Well, we went to Maui and we were shocked," said Ezra. "The vast majority of homes that were burnt have not been rebuilt at all. In fact, the lots are just covered with a gray gravel."

In more than 90% of cases, there's been no signs of reconstruction whatsoever.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is building a kind of internment camp of tiny homes where the survivors live in terrible conditions.

"It came to mind because we were looking at Los Angeles and the wildfires there that killed dozens and did more than $250 billion worth of property damage," said Ezra. "The fires in Maui were more deadly but affected less property."

What do both jurisdictions have in common? They are dominated by Democrats who appeal to eco-radicals over common sense firefighting.

From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately prepare before disaster strikes.

Please help us get to the bottom of what is truly causing these wildfires!

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-10 20:53:29 -0500 Flag
    If the Republicans were smart, which I doubt, they would show the rest of Hawaii how slow the rebuilding of Lahaina has been. It’s time to get a simple directive in place to expedite rebuilding. I know how bureaucrats work. They won’t even blow their noses without a directive from above. So Trump and Hawaiian Republicans must get together to boot FEMA in the butt.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-02-10 20:41:11 -0500 Flag
    Similarly, American regions affected by the hurricanes last year received similar treatment. There were reports that if there was a Trump sign in someone’s yard, that house was ignored.

    Now that Trump’s back in office, a lot of the debris left from the storms is finally being cleared away.