EXCLUSIVE: Democrats ABANDONED Maui residents, few houses rebuilt
In more than 90% of cases, there's been no signs of reconstruction whatsoever.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, an exclusive report on the aftermath of the devastating Maui wildfires. The devastation tore through Lahaina, killing more than 100 and burning hundreds of businesses and homes.
It's been a year and a half, so how's reconstruction going? Rebel News went to Maui to find out.
"Well, we went to Maui and we were shocked," said Ezra. "The vast majority of homes that were burnt have not been rebuilt at all. In fact, the lots are just covered with a gray gravel."
Socialist California ABANDONED LA residents with disastrous wildfire response— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 8, 2025
From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately safeguard its citizenry. Rebel News spoke with @JoelPollak, senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News,… pic.twitter.com/0wlA60aZeo
FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is building a kind of internment camp of tiny homes where the survivors live in terrible conditions.
"It came to mind because we were looking at Los Angeles and the wildfires there that killed dozens and did more than $250 billion worth of property damage," said Ezra. "The fires in Maui were more deadly but affected less property."
What do both jurisdictions have in common? They are dominated by Democrats who appeal to eco-radicals over common sense firefighting.
From Maui to Los Angeles to Jasper, each natural disaster showed government failing to adequately prepare before disaster strikes.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-10 20:53:29 -0500 FlagIf the Republicans were smart, which I doubt, they would show the rest of Hawaii how slow the rebuilding of Lahaina has been. It’s time to get a simple directive in place to expedite rebuilding. I know how bureaucrats work. They won’t even blow their noses without a directive from above. So Trump and Hawaiian Republicans must get together to boot FEMA in the butt.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-02-10 20:41:11 -0500 FlagSimilarly, American regions affected by the hurricanes last year received similar treatment. There were reports that if there was a Trump sign in someone’s yard, that house was ignored.
Now that Trump’s back in office, a lot of the debris left from the storms is finally being cleared away.