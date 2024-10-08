Shocking testimony reveals inept Parks Canada response to Jasper wildfire

Startling testimony from a private firefighting company revealed just how disorganized and uncoordinated the response to the Jasper wildfire was. Mounting evidence presented to the House of Commons environment committee shows how the Trudeau Liberals could have done significantly more to prevent and mitigate the disaster.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the details of the botched wildfire response.

Arctic Fire Services CEO Kris Liivam told the committee how the company was hired to protect a resort but had extra manpower that could assist in the broader efforts.

“They were denied entry, multiple times,” Sheila said, noting Arctic Fire Services is not a “rag-tag bunch of guys,” but rather a well-trained, well-equipped company routinely contracted by the provincial government.

“He was denied entry multiple times — gets worse,” she continued. “He gets into the town; they are denied access to water to fight the fires. Then, they are told you will be forcibly removed, maybe even arrested if you try to fight the fires in the town.”

“What is the deal with that?” wondered David Menzies.

“To the south of us, the hurricane ravaged United States, FEMA is moving at a pace that might rival molasses moving up hill in wintertime. And there are volunteers who say they want to go out, there's calls for the militia to go out and help with the cleanup, because there's another big hurricane en route. And FEMA is talking about the exact same thing you just said here: you will be put under arrest.”

