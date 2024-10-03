Feds turned down Jasper fire help

Mounting evidence suggests the Trudeau Liberals could have done significantly more to prevent and mitigate the devastating wildfire in Jasper.

The Canadian Press / Amber Bracken
Conservative MP Blaine Calkins produced evidence at Wednesday night's House of Commons environment committee meeting of Parks Canada officials turning down private sector fire suppression help.





Calkins, a former Jasper Park warden, told the committee he has been in contact with an Alberta company who told him it was ready and able to offer proven, mobile fire suppression expertise to aid in combating the wildfire which swept into the Jasper townsite in July.

The fire claimed 30% of the historic world heritage site and caused $2 billion in damage.



At the same hearing, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan was pushed for details about why email evidence showed Parks Canada officials eliminating prescribed burns for political optics.

