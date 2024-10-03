Feds turned down Jasper fire help

The Canadian Press / Amber Bracken

Conservative MP Blaine Calkins produced evidence at Wednesday night's House of Commons environment committee meeting of Parks Canada officials turning down private sector fire suppression help.

CPC MP Blaine Calkins, a former Jasper Park warden, hits Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan with proof that the feds turned away private sector fire suppression help in Jasper. pic.twitter.com/L79b67GuUM — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 3, 2024

The Conservatives have produced email evidence that Parks Canada cancelled prescribed burns in Jasper for political optics under Guilbeault's watch.



They are roasting Harjit Sajjan at committee with it. pic.twitter.com/oDuVvP5qQx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 2, 2024

Calkins, a former Jasper Park warden, told the committee he has been in contact with an Alberta company who told him it was ready and able to offer proven, mobile fire suppression expertise to aid in combating the wildfire which swept into the Jasper townsite in July.

Blaine Calkins, a former Jasper Park warden wants answers from Parks Canada about the Jasper Fire. He thinks their excuses about unprecedented winds are ridiculous. He wants to know why Parks Canada turned away private sector help. pic.twitter.com/A6cJ0d4HKg — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 3, 2024

The fire claimed 30% of the historic world heritage site and caused $2 billion in damage.

CPC MP Branden Leslie asks Parks Canada's Andrew Campbell about internal Parks Canada emails on prescribed burns:



Do you think it's appropriate that Parks Canada considered great giving greater weight to political perceptions as opposed to the proven science when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/KMN2ZccdHr — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 3, 2024

At the same hearing, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan was pushed for details about why email evidence showed Parks Canada officials eliminating prescribed burns for political optics.