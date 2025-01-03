Danielle Smith ACCUSES Ottawa of meddling in Jasper recovery efforts

Premier Smith slams federal overreach in temporary housing plans, citing delays and red tape as barriers to helping Jasper wildfire victims.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 03, 2025   |   News

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized the Trudeau government for what she describes as unwarranted interference in the province’s efforts to provide temporary housing for wildfire victims. In a recent interview, Smith expressed frustration with Ottawa’s involvement, which she claims has slowed recovery efforts and created unnecessary obstacles for displaced Albertans after the wildfire that swept through the national park last summer.

"The federal government is not only failing to manage their own lands effectively but is now actively interfering in our ability to house people affected by these disasters," Smith said. "Their red tape and constant micromanagement are preventing us from getting Albertans the help they need, when they need it."

The fire claimed one-third of the UNESCO World Heritage site and firefighting efforts were plagued by Parks Canada delays and malfeasance, including installing fire hydrants inside Jasper that few outside fire departments could attach to.

Another incident saw dozens of professional firefighters and their equipment turned away at the park gates. Once allowed in, the same firefighters were told to stand down as a residential neighbourhood was levelled by fire.

Smith emphasized Alberta’s readiness to address the housing crisis but accused Ottawa of imposing delays through overly complex requirements and bureaucratic inefficiencies. “Instead of empowering us to solve the problem, they’re tying our hands with conditions and approvals that serve no one but the bureaucrats.”

The Premier’s remarks highlight the ongoing tensions between Alberta and the federal government over disaster management, with Smith calling for Ottawa to step back and allow the province to lead its own recovery initiatives.

"Albertans know best how to take care of Albertans," she stated.

Please donate to support Rebel News independent journalism in Alberta!

Latest News

Unlike the corporate media, Rebel News doesn't take a penny from the government. Donate to support our 100% viewer-funded coverage of the Alberta Legislature here.

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.