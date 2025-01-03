Danielle Smith ACCUSES Ottawa of meddling in Jasper recovery efforts

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized the Trudeau government for what she describes as unwarranted interference in the province’s efforts to provide temporary housing for wildfire victims. In a recent interview, Smith expressed frustration with Ottawa’s involvement, which she claims has slowed recovery efforts and created unnecessary obstacles for displaced Albertans after the wildfire that swept through the national park last summer.

"The federal government is not only failing to manage their own lands effectively but is now actively interfering in our ability to house people affected by these disasters," Smith said. "Their red tape and constant micromanagement are preventing us from getting Albertans the help they need, when they need it."

Premier Smith addresses the Trudeau Liberals' failure to protect and help the people of Jasper and criticizes the federal response to wildfire mgmt.

Smith adds Parks Canada told Alberta the province's help is "not wanted" and is blocking the creation of temporary housing. pic.twitter.com/2t31rkvldC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 2, 2025

The fire claimed one-third of the UNESCO World Heritage site and firefighting efforts were plagued by Parks Canada delays and malfeasance, including installing fire hydrants inside Jasper that few outside fire departments could attach to.

OH MY GOD: Listen to this testimony from Kris Liivam, of Arctic Fire Safety:



Parks Canada ordered hydrants for Jasper with a different thread on the side ports than the thread used by all Alberta and BC municipalities.



They only had seven adapters available for hydrants!… pic.twitter.com/Qv0DXDRQsX — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 7, 2024

Another incident saw dozens of professional firefighters and their equipment turned away at the park gates. Once allowed in, the same firefighters were told to stand down as a residential neighbourhood was levelled by fire.

MUST WATCH: Arctic Fire Safety mustered 50 experienced wildland firefighters and 20 trucks to help save Jasper. They were denied entry multiple times, then denied access to water supplies, and were told to stand down and let properties burn by Parks Canada officials. pic.twitter.com/nMiKQWpecU — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 7, 2024

Smith emphasized Alberta’s readiness to address the housing crisis but accused Ottawa of imposing delays through overly complex requirements and bureaucratic inefficiencies. “Instead of empowering us to solve the problem, they’re tying our hands with conditions and approvals that serve no one but the bureaucrats.”

The Premier’s remarks highlight the ongoing tensions between Alberta and the federal government over disaster management, with Smith calling for Ottawa to step back and allow the province to lead its own recovery initiatives.

"Albertans know best how to take care of Albertans," she stated.