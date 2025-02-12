Independent journalists lead the way on Chinese interference reporting

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, is the Liberal leadership contest being hacked by the Chinese government? We'll talk to Sam Cooper, an investigative journalist on the subject.

"It's an exciting time," said Cooper, "where, people that have been trained like myself for about 20 years now as an investigative journalist in corporate media, works with lawyers on all the big stories, works with the top editors in Canada—people with capacity to learn from those skills and now are able to use those tools."

On Chinese interference, well, Beijing is growing increasingly flustered by Canada’s ongoing criticism of its government. "The influence of China in Canada knows no bounds," he said.

They've attempted to influence elected parliamentarians and their staffers as well as election outcomes in the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver Area.

The Foreign Interference Commission highlighted several instances of foreign intrusion, but took no meaningful action after tabling its final report last fall. They unveiled what dedicated reporters like Cooper knew all along—that the red dragon is growing bolder and more dangerous with time.

Liberal MPs Parm Bains and Mary Ng, Liberal senator Yuen Pau Woo and Conservative Senator Victor Oh re named as collaborators with CCP-linked front groups by journalist Sam Cooper.



(it should be noted the Conservatives raised the alarm bells about Oh… pic.twitter.com/OiS2mLJCOc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 28, 2024

Cooper was among the first to point the finger at Liberal MP Parm Bains, Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh for collaborating with foreign influence networks in China.

Commissioner Hogue, meanwhile, would not reveal those named in the NSICOP report as foreign collaborators.

"You weren't allowed to question the influence that the People's Republic of China has in Canada," Ezra said. "I mean you were called racist, if you did."

For example, Parliament approved a foreign agent registry, but not without incredible pushback from both senators named in the report, as public criticism of China was considered a form of anti-Asian racism.

Ironically, a lot of its victims were Chinese-Canadians, including former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, a pro-freedom advocate from Hong Kong. "Those who are maybe, more freedom oriented, more democracy oriented, or simply they don't want to be under control of the of the Chinese Communist Party," Ezra said.