Donald Trump’s 'threat' to annex Canada just won’t go away
Perhaps Trump is not an expansionist despot after all? Maybe, just maybe, he wants to secure our borders.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discusses Trump's never-ending-off-the-cuff remark about making Canada the "51st state." Then again, what if it’s not a joke?
On November 25, Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs for failing to address its porous borders for years in any meaningful way.
In one post, Trump referred to Trudeau as the governor of the “Great State of Canada,” following a dinner with the disgruntled prime minister at Mar-a-Lago.
NOW: President-elect Trump reveals Trudeau warned him that Canada would be "obliterated" by his 25% tariff threat. Trump dismisses Canada's energy wealth and trade relations. Doubles down on his 'economic' annexation by offering us to "be the 51st state." @rebelnews_ca pic.twitter.com/BeMH0BIXLZ— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2025
What has become abundantly clear is that Trump and his team knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait.
"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said in a recent social media post. Elon Musk, a key adviser to Trump, trolled Canada's outgoing prime minister, saying he was "not the Governor of Canada anymore."
Rather than taken it off the chin, our prime minister took it personally. Like the ego-maniac he is, Trudeau made Canada's porous borders about himself.
"Trudeau himself is to blame!" said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. That is why his standing among Canadians is at an all-time low! Trump himself is more popular among Canadians than the trust-fund Laurentian elite.
Trudeau says "one of the ways" Canadians define themselves is by saying, "well, we're not Americans."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025
He calls President-elect Trump "a very skillful negotiator" and says he's using talk of annexation to distract from threats of 25% tariffs on goods the US imports from Canada. pic.twitter.com/0S6zctOXuz
For months, he failed to see the humour in Trump’s facetious remarks. As recently as December, the prime minister called out “regressive forces” for not electing the first woman president in American history.
After proroguing Parliament on Monday, Trudeau took a more diplomatic approach. “What I think is happening is President Trump, who’s a very skillful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted … to take away from the conversation around 25 per cent tariffs,” he told CNN Host Jake Tapper on Thursday.
Perhaps Trump is not an expansionist despot after all? Maybe, just maybe, he wants to secure our borders. After all, Trump has a proven track-record of delivering tangible results, though the same can't be said of Trudeau.
