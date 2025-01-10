Donald Trump’s 'threat' to annex Canada just won’t go away

Perhaps Trump is not an expansionist despot after all? Maybe, just maybe, he wants to secure our borders.

David Menzies
  |   January 10, 2025   |   News Analysis

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

GUEST: David Menzies' interview of Busty Lemieux's former friend.

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discusses Trump's never-ending-off-the-cuff remark about making Canada the "51st state." Then again, what if it’s not a joke?

On November 25, Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs for failing to address its porous borders for years in any meaningful way. 

In one post, Trump referred to Trudeau as the governor of the “Great State of Canada,” following a dinner with the disgruntled prime minister at Mar-a-Lago. 

What has become abundantly clear is that Trump and his team knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said in a recent social media post. Elon Musk, a key adviser to Trump, trolled Canada's outgoing prime minister, saying he was "not the Governor of Canada anymore."

Rather than taken it off the chin, our prime minister took it personally. Like the ego-maniac he is, Trudeau made Canada's porous borders about himself.

"Trudeau himself is to blame!" said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. That is why his standing among Canadians is at an all-time low! Trump himself is more popular among Canadians than the trust-fund Laurentian elite.

For months, he failed to see the humour in Trump’s facetious remarks. As recently as December, the prime minister called out “regressive forces” for not electing the first woman president in American history.

After proroguing Parliament on Monday, Trudeau took a more diplomatic approach. “What I think is happening is President Trump, who’s a very skillful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted … to take away from the conversation around 25 per cent tariffs,” he told CNN Host Jake Tapper on Thursday.

Perhaps Trump is not an expansionist despot after all? Maybe, just maybe, he wants to secure our borders. After all, Trump has a proven track-record of delivering tangible results, though the same can't be said of Trudeau.

Call the Election!

13,475 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2025-01-10 22:31:58 -0500 Flag
    The use of plural pronouns to refer to a single individual is one of the most irritating aspects of the “trans” schtick. It’s both ungrammatical and dishonest. I’m not sure which annoys me more.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-10 20:48:42 -0500
    Donald Trump would get so many looney leftists too if he annexed Canada. The Republicans would never get another turn in power. And he’d get Busty in the bargain. What a huge disincentive!