Trudeau's ‘feminist reputation’ BASHED following Freeland’s resignation

Justin Trudeau’s reputation as a self-proclaimed feminist took a significant blow Monday with Chrystia Freeland’s departure from cabinet.

Trudeau, who delivered a speech to the Equal Voice Foundation last week, touted himself as a proud feminist and ally to women. Soon after, he booted Freeland from the finance portfolio for another ministry, an offer she declined.

Alleged tensions have proliferated for months between the PMO and Liberal MP, before reaching a boil last Friday.

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

After taking office, Trudeau assembled a cabinet with an equal number of women and men, yet a number of women were either deposed or did not seek re-election, reported the National Post.

Ministers Carla Qualtrough, Filomena Tassi and Marie-Claude Bibeau are not seeking re-election for various reasons.

Then-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned in 2019 after finding herself at odds with Trudeau over a deferred prosecution agreement for engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, now AtkinsRéalis. Jane Philpott, former health minister, resigned in support of her colleague.

Both issued support for Freeland on social media, while others chimed in to eviscerate Trudeau’s feminist record.

During the glowing praises of Freeland, her exponential deficit increases and blowing her own deficit projections should probably be mentioned



BREAKING: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from the federal Cabinet after being removed as Finance Minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.



MORE: https://t.co/KwvsjomsKf pic.twitter.com/Whjfgm2zPd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

Former environment and infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna said the prime minister doesn’t get to call himself a feminist. “The test isn’t what you say, it’s what you do.”

Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who stepped down as a Liberal MP, told CBC News that Freeland’s resignation is a repeat of 2019, saying “look at the body count of women.”

“It is her treatment by senior PMO staff, who have reportedly sought to discredit her through anonymous sources in the press, that stands out most strikingly,” said Sharan Kaur, former deputy chief of staff to Bill Morneau.

“This kind of behaviour is not just unfair; it is corrosive. For a government that once took pride in its feminist principles, permitting backroom character assassination is more than a misstep — it is a deliberate attempt to undermine a minister of the Crown.”

So Trudeau is calling himself a "proud feminist" again and blaming Kamala Harris' loss on sexism. Listen to how Trudeau talked to this female Liberal MP, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who dared to confront the great man! pic.twitter.com/Ctg5yzhRE8 — David Krayden (@DavidKrayden) December 12, 2024

Trudeau met with his caucus hours after Freeland resigned to hear their grievances. The former cabinet minister, who also attended the meeting, entered the room to a boisterous round of applause.

“Trudeau picked a fight with the wrong minister,” according to one senior Liberal staffer. “Within cabinet, Freeland is one of the smartest at the table and the most strategic of all,” they said.

“She is an intellectual heavyweight at the table,” said Liberal MP Sean Casey. “She really is a very, very impressive person that I have no doubt had significant influence at the table.”

The Atlantic MP was among two dozen Liberal MPs to previously call for Trudeau’s resignation. “The electorate are no longer listening to him,” he said in October.

The Liberal share of the popular vote has dwindled each term Trudeau has remained in office. Since winning its lone majority government in 2015, the party has lost 1.4 million votes, from 6.9 million to 5.5 million.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau discusses the lack of wisdom, empathy, compassion and overall emotional instability of today's leaders.



Who do you think she's talking about?https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/o0I5UjMRve — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

According to Casey, he expects the number of dissenters to grow among unselected cabinet hopefuls. “The cabinet shuffle is being delayed to keep them off the list [of dissidents].”

“There’s going to be a heck of a lot more interest in speaking out once they find out that they’re not going to cabinet,” he said.

Trudeau told Liberal donors the day’s events were “eventful” and “not easy.” The prime minister gave no indication that he intends to resign.

Parliament resumes on January 27, 2025, where its expected that Trudeau’s political career will be under more pressure than ever.