Trump heckles Trudeau and his 'democratic legitimacy'

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.S. President Donald Trump gives Canadians whiplash in his pursuit to put America First.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada two days ago for not addressing its porous borders. In response, the federal government introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products.

"Well, the tariffs were put on yesterday, and taken off again today, at least for items covered by the USCMA trade deal," said Ezra Levant. Trump then signed an executive order Thursday afternoon, reducing tariffs from 25% to 10% on Canadian potash, a key ingredient in fertilizer.

Trump signs a short-term reduction of tariffs on goods traded under the existing USMCA agreement and reduces the 25% tariff on Canadian potash to 10%.



The order runs until April 2. pic.twitter.com/60Pl49VmTg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2025

However, they’re remaining on other products, like aluminum. Trump doubled down on similar tariffs for steel and aluminum imports, slated for March 12.

"He [Trump] always says it will move factories and jobs to America," said Ezra. "He certainly has been announcing a lot of factories and jobs coming to America."

Even Mark Carney obviously agrees—in his final weeks as chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, he voted to move their huge company from Toronto to New York. To make money of course—he’s not stupid.

"Of course, there's oil and gas,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told a Toronto business audience yesterday. “We kept that in our game, as cards that we could potentially play if this would escalate,“ she added.https://t.co/81RXIMVPm7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2025

For heavy Canadian crude, however, that's a different story. Despite the 10% tariffs, they're are not expected to influence import and export trends. "That’s the whole thesis of my book—that tariffs don’t work on the oil sands," said Ezra.

Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand counter-tariffs to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in three weeks time.

"Who can Trump negotiate with? And do they even have the ability to make a deal?" said Ezra, who pointed out that neither Trump nor Trudeau are fans of the other.

"If Trudeau is gone in a few days, and Parliament isn’t in session, what is the point for Trudeau to negotiate with him?" he continued. "Trump needs a counterpart with the moral authority and democratic legitimacy of an election behind them."