Trump proceeds with 25% tariffs and Canada retaliates

U.S. President Donald Trump will go ahead with tariffs on Canadian exports, angering his Canadian counterparts.

“The United States launched a trade war with Canada—their closest partner and ally,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau called the 25% tariffs “very dumb,” and says Canada will launch retaliatory tariffs promptly.

“At the same time, they’re talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator,” he said.

Trudeau says Trump is "talking positively" about working with Putin while taking aim at Canada, America's closest "ally, partner and friend."



The PM says retaliatory tariffs will remain on US goods until Trump backs down.

On Tuesday, the federal government introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products, reported the Canadian Press. Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in three weeks.

BREAKING: Trump just posted on Truth:



BREAKING: Trump just posted on Truth:

"Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"

Trudeau clarified that Canada will also be filing claims with the World Trade Organization in short order.

President Trump first threatened tariffs last October to force Canada’s hand on the border and bring jobs back to America. He said companies who relocate state-side will not be subject to tariffs.

“Tariffs, 25 per cent on Canada and 25 per cent on Mexico, and that’ll start,” Trump said yesterday at the White House. “They’re going to have to have a tariff.”

That includes 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports coming into the U.S. on March 12. These duties would be on top of any existing tariffs.

Trudeau said his government is fully prepared to support Canadians “no matter the cost.” A meeting with the premiers, who were also perturbed by the tariffs, are expected for later this afternoon.

"If [TRUMP] wants to destroy our economy, our familes I'm going to shut down electricity going down to the US," Premier Ford reiterates he will cut Ontario energy to 1.5 million customers in Michigan as a response to the American President's 25% tariff threat.

“Unfortunately, one man, Donald Trump, has chosen chaos,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters at a separate press conference. “Now we have no choice—we have to respond.”

On Tuesday, Ford directed the LCBO to remove American alcohol from its shelves. He also threatened to turn off the tap on energy exports to the U.S.

Premier Danielle Smith, whom Ford has quarrelled with over the “Team Canada” approach, sided with Ontario’s leader and Trudeau. “Alberta fully supports the Federal response announced today by the Prime Minister,” she posted on social media.

“I will be meeting with my Cabinet today and tomorrow to discuss Alberta’s response to these illegal tariffs, which we will announce publicly tomorrow,” she said.

Smith earlier rejected export tariffs on Canadian crude, citing catastrophic damage to local industries. Trump imposed a 10% tariff on the latter Tuesday morning.