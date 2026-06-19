Alberta Fact Check: Canada hit a record for oil production, imagine what we'd produce without federal roadblocks

Canada's Energy Regulator is celebrating a new oil production record. In 2025, Canadian crude production averaged 5.35 million barrels per day, up 4% from the previous record of 5.14 million barrels per day in 2024. Production reached a monthly high of 5.64 million barrels per day in December.

The record is real. But the spin surrounding it deserves a closer look. A 4% increase sounds impressive until you remember the circumstances.

Global energy demand remains strong. Europe and Asia continue looking for secure supplies from stable democratic countries. Oil prices have been repeatedly boosted by geopolitical instability, including conflict in the Middle East. In almost any other major producing jurisdiction, those conditions would be seen as an opportunity for aggressive expansion.

Instead, Canada's largest energy executives are warning that federal policy is holding the industry back.

At the Global Energy Show in Calgary this month, Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie said a proposed new pipeline to Canada's West Coast is currently "unfinanceable" under Canada's regulatory regime. He specifically pointed to industrial carbon pricing and federal policy requirements that make it difficult to justify the investment.

That's a remarkable statement coming from the head of one of Canada's largest oilsands producers. Canada is producing far less than it could be.

The record production figures are largely the result of investments made years ago, along with additional export capacity from the Trans Mountain expansion. Those projects were conceived and financed long before many of today's regulatory burdens took effect. Meanwhile, industry leaders continue to warn that emissions caps, carbon taxes, approval delays and regulatory uncertainty are discouraging the next generation of major projects.

For comparison, the United States produced a record 13.6 million barrels per day in 2025 and is expected to increase production again in 2026. American producers continue attracting investment while Canada's oil sector faces growing policy constraints.

So yes, Canada set a production record. But a country with the world's third-largest proven oil reserves posting only 4% growth during a global energy crunch is not necessarily a success story. When the CEOs actually running the industry are describing major projects as "unfinanceable," the more relevant question isn't whether production rose.

It's how much higher it could have been if governments were getting out of the way.