Counter-tariffs won't deter Trump from putting America First

Trump, with his latest round of tariff threats, looks poised to show the world that the U.S. will do whatever it takes to be great, again.

Ezra Levant
  |   March 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   7 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with Breitbart's Joel Pollak on Canada-U.S. relations amid punitive tariffs.

"The irony is that even though it's a trade war, I think the things that Canada could do to avoid the trade war have nothing to do with trade or tariffs," he said. "They largely have to do with border enforcement and a kind of harmonization of diplomatic and military policies."

"And so I think he wants Canada completely on board."

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada three days ago for not addressing its porous borders. In response, Canada introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products.

Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand counter-tariffs to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in three weeks time.

"I think he's trying to bring everybody into step, more than anything else," said Pollak. "So, I don't think that any amount of retaliation is actually going to shake him from this course."

Trump appears determined to show that the U.S. can take more pain than any other country.

It could damage American consumers, damage the American economy to some extent, but that's a risk he's prepared to take in order to win these trade battles.

"I think this is about Trump assuming a mantle of leadership economically, politically, geopolitically, militarily moving forward [across North America]."

COMMENTS

Showing 7 Comments

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-07 21:45:15 -0500 Flag
    How depressing that we’ll still have the Liberals around. And they might even declare an emergency over the tariffs. Most people want an election. And the honeymoon with Carney won’t last long.
  • colin nicholson
    commented 2025-03-07 21:14:25 -0500 Flag
    So he puts a tariff on stuff and it comes back to the US and manufacturers have to pay US wages …What do you think is going to happen? Well the obvious – Yes prices will go up but the chinese will keep on making the stuff and loyal US citizens will still buy the Chinese stuff because it is better. It is already happening – US consumers prefer Teslas made in China to ones made anywhere else. So first up Elon (with a whole 20 odd percent ownership of the shares) is going to have to convince Tesla to shut down the chinese operation. None of you guys have any idea what manufacturing in china is like. Most of your outboard motors for the US market just for one – are manufactured in China. This is just not moving stuff back to US factories – the factories don’t exist any more and even if they do they have not kept apace with the new models turned out in China. Inflation – 12+% by Christmas.
  • colin nicholson
    commented 2025-03-07 20:57:49 -0500 Flag
    Tariffs will kill the USA since the world economy has adjusted to make just exactly that happen. Global supply chains are too intertwined and just about every thing the US makes has a bit of China in it. The reverse does not apply. Trump is playing with fire especially with China.
  • Cheryl Hirsche
    commented 2025-03-07 20:53:00 -0500 Flag
    Thanks Ezra, great interview. I always look for your show to recap and add sanity to the days news! I think your analysis of Trump is the best of any Canadian news. They do not get what Trump is after in spite of all the information coming at them. Perhaps like you? I watched every rally and tuned into Warroom, So I get what is going on. It’s made it hard to listen to the bewildered spinning from other Canadian sources. Appreciation to you and Rebel News.
  • Céline King
    commented 2025-03-07 20:52:09 -0500 Flag
    Trudeau is NOT a good example of who Canadians really are. Many of my friends are Americans. This trade war is not good for Canada or the US. This is Trudeau causing divisions between both Countries just like he did to Canadians during COVID. He pitted families against families because some were vaxed and some weren’t. This is what Trudeau is best at.
  • Céline King
    commented 2025-03-07 20:41:27 -0500 Flag
    Mark Carney is Trudeau re-incarnated. He has NO regard for the well-being of Canadians. Pierre needs to win the next election!
  • Sean Staplin
    commented 2025-03-07 20:21:58 -0500 Flag
    I don’t think your guest has any idea who or what Mark Carney is.