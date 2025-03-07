Counter-tariffs won't deter Trump from putting America First

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with Breitbart's Joel Pollak on Canada-U.S. relations amid punitive tariffs.

"The irony is that even though it's a trade war, I think the things that Canada could do to avoid the trade war have nothing to do with trade or tariffs," he said. "They largely have to do with border enforcement and a kind of harmonization of diplomatic and military policies."

"And so I think he wants Canada completely on board."

🚨U.S. President Donald Trump puts a “tremendously high tariff” on Canadian dairy at 250%



“They make it impossible for us to sell our lumber or dairy products,” he said, claiming Canada has been ripping off American producers for years. pic.twitter.com/A6fFt8COVo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada three days ago for not addressing its porous borders. In response, Canada introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products.

Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand counter-tariffs to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in three weeks time.

"I think he's trying to bring everybody into step, more than anything else," said Pollak. "So, I don't think that any amount of retaliation is actually going to shake him from this course."

"We don't need energy from Canada, we don't need anything from Canada": President Trump speaks on the self-sufficiency of the U.S. after scaling back Canadian tariffs. pic.twitter.com/EQ9tPeMfY7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2025

Trump appears determined to show that the U.S. can take more pain than any other country.

It could damage American consumers, damage the American economy to some extent, but that's a risk he's prepared to take in order to win these trade battles.

"I think this is about Trump assuming a mantle of leadership economically, politically, geopolitically, militarily moving forward [across North America]."