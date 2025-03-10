Liberal rot stinks up controversial leadership vote

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacts to the sketchy Liberal leadership vote with Mark Carney selected as our next Prime Minister.

Following Sunday's vote, one thing's become abundantly clear: don't believe the "official" results.

Take this one: in Chrystia Freeland’s own Toronto riding of University-Rosedale, she got just 11.8% of the vote, and Mark Carney got 83%.

In terms of raw numbers, in her own district—where she and her family live, where she’s best-known—she got a grand total of just 188 people to vote for her. In a district with more than 100,000 people.

It’s the same thing for Karina Gould, another cabinet minister. She’s from Burlington, Ontario. Her whole life and family are there. But according to the Liberals, only 190 people supported her. Mark Carney crushed her.

The Liberals say they had nearly 400,000 people "registered" but only a fraction of that—just over 150,000—were verified and had their vote counted.

Why were most voters disqualified? Was it fraud? Were they impersonating someone? Were they fake accounts? Were they trying to vote from a foreign country?

Who certified the vote? Were there any scrutineers? Whatever the case may be, we don’t trust the final tally.

It stinks of rot, and we need an audit to ascertain the truth!

GUEST: Stephen LeDrew, broadcaster and former Liberal Party president, discusses the leadership vote.