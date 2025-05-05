PM Carney gives fake praise to press freedom

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Canada's "World Press Freedom Day" is hypocritical. True freedom exists daily, not just on a designated day.

The trucker convoy wasn't illegal, despite claims, and the Emergencies Act, even if valid, exempts lawful protest. Its invocation was later deemed illegal.

Unlike authoritarian states where everything is banned unless permitted, the U.S. generally allows what isn't banned, especially regarding speech, as highlighted by the Cohen v. California case.

Meanwhile, Canada's press freedom is declining, ranking 21st, but even this is overstated by Reporters Without Borders, who falsely claim no reporter arrests. David Menzies was arrested five times, and I was arrested once; our team has faced police assault.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, despite past criticism of such actions, has his own reporters pushed away, threatens arrest, and targets media platforms like X over "racism," while ignoring worse platforms like TikTok.

He wants to ban words he dislikes and arrest journalists he dislikes. Ironically, hate marches since October 7th are ignored, while reporters covering them are arrested.

Carney's statement on World Press Freedom Day champions an independent press but then pledges more funding to the government-funded CBC. His emphasis on "reliable" media, like Trudeau's "trustworthy," suggests a desire for compliant press secretaries, not independent journalists who might investigate him, unlike Rebel News' past scrutiny that was criticized by government journalists.

Carney's version of press freedom is the opposite of the real thing.