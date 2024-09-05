Stuntman Singh doesn't call election after ripping up confidence agreement

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, columnist Lorne Gunter discusses Jagmeet Singh ending his governance agreement with the Liberals.

Singh made the shocking announcement Wednesday after calling the Trudeau government “too beholden to corporate interests” to actually serve Canadians.

The NDP Leader threatened to dissolve Parliament August 22 after cabinet forced binding arbitration on 9,300 striking workers to end a 17-hour rail work stoppage. “Whether it’s a confidence motion or not, I don’t care,” he said at the time.

“Liberals are too weak, too selfish,” he said in a videotaped address September 4. However, Singh's declaration does not immediately signal an early election. Rather, he's just saying, that Trudeau can't take him for granted anymore.

Jagmeet Singh won't commit to supporting a non-confidence motion if put forward by Poilievre's Conservatives.



"We are ready to fight an election whenever that happens." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/CJzmEq5uEg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2024

"Big corporations and wealthy CEOs have had their government," Singh said. "It's the people's time."

In March 2022, the NDP pledged support to the Trudeau government in confidence matters through June 2025. In exchange, the Liberals would prioritize pharmacare and dental care in the House of Commons.

However, cabinet reneged on the agreement last December 31 by failing to pass a pharmacare bill as promised. “I am going into this with eyes wide open,” Singh said at the time.

Cabinet also invoked binding arbitration last month during the shutdown of railway carriers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and Canadian National (CN), irking the NDP leader. The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) will oversee collective agreements until new deals are signed.

Poilievre calls out "Sellout Singh" for refusing to commit to forcing an election.



"If you're serious about ending your costly carbon tax coalition with Trudeau, then commit today to voting for a carbon tax election at the earliest confidence vote in the House of Commons."… pic.twitter.com/7idDdLPh0h — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the surging Tories called out "Sellout Singh" for pulling yet another stunt to become "Stuntman Singh."

Poilievre challenged New Democrats to dissolve Parliament on a Conservative confidence vote once the Commons reconvenes on September 16. “That way we can have a carbon tax election where Canadians will decide,” he said.

A recent Leger poll found the NDP lost support over the summer, falling from 20% to 15% between July and August. Over the same period, the Liberals and Tories gained support.