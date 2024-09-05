Trudeau condemns NDP for ‘playing politics’ after ripping up confidence agreement

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is “focused” on delivering for Canadians after the NDP ripped up its supply-and-confidence deal with his government.

“I am not focused on politics,” he told reporters Wednesday. “I'll let other parties focus on politics.”

“I am focused on actually delivering the things that Canadians told me this summer they need,” Trudeau claimed.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pulled his agreement after calling the Trudeau government “too beholden to corporate interests” to actually serve Canadians.

Singh threatened to dissolve Parliament August 22 after cabinet forced binding arbitration on 9,300 striking workers to end a 17-hour rail work stoppage. “Whether it’s a confidence motion or not, I don’t care,” he said at the time.

“Liberals are too weak, too selfish,” he said in a videotaped announcement. “I have ripped up the supply-and-confidence agreement.”

After "ripping up" the supply-and-confidence agreement that helps keep PM Trudeau's Liberal government in power, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says when the next election comes, it will be a choice between Singh's NDP or Poilievre's Conservatives.https://t.co/Nk1RiFZm4H pic.twitter.com/NCVXltIcuq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2024

In March 2022, the NDP pledged to support the government in confidence matters through June 2025. In exchange, the Liberals would prioritize pharmacare and dental care in the House of Commons.

However, cabinet reneged on the agreement last December 31 by failing to pass a pharmacare bill as promised. “I am going into this with eyes wide open,” Singh said at the time.

Cabinet also invoked binding arbitration last month during the shutdown of railway carriers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and Canadian National (CN), irking the NDP leader. The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) will oversee collective agreements until new deals are signed.

“Being a bad boss pays off,” Singh said, calling out the Liberals for their “cowardly, anti-worker” actions. The NDP refused support for potential “back-to-work” legislation in the fall.

When asked about the NDP pulling support, Trudeau said: “An election will come in the coming year, hopefully not till next fall, because in the meantime, we’re going to deliver for Canadians.”

The prime minister said in the run-up to the next election, slated for October 2025, the Liberals would contrast Conservative messaging. He accused the Official Opposition of wanting to “cut the programs that Canadians are relying on to help them.”

Jagmeet Singh won't commit to supporting a non-confidence motion if put forward by Poilievre's Conservatives.



"We are ready to fight an election whenever that happens." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/CJzmEq5uEg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2024

The NDP acknowledged Wednesday that an election was likely, but not certain, once Parliament returns from its 13-week summer recess, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “The end of the supply-and-confidence Agreement does not automatically send voters to the polls,” reads an NDP statement.

“A majority of parliamentarians voting against the government on a confidence measure does,” said the party. “The NDP is ready for an election and voting non-confidence will be on the table with each and every confidence measure.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the NDP announcement a ploy. “Sellout Singh has pulled a stunt,” he said, claiming the opposition leader has not kept his promise to make Canadians’ lives more affordable.

Poilievre challenged New Democrats to dissolve Parliament on a Conservative confidence vote once the Commons reconvenes on September 16. “That way we can have a carbon tax election where Canadians will decide,” he said.

A recent Leger poll found the NDP lost support over the summer, falling from 20% to 15% between July and August. Over the same period, the Liberals and Tories gained support.

“The NDP will have to choose,” said Poilievre. “What are the chances of an early election?” asked a reporter. “It depends now on whether Sellout Singh is going to do what he says,” replied Poilievre.