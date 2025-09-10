Rebel News remembers Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

Ezra opens with a heartfelt reflection on Charlie’s life and legacy.

Ezra Levant
  |   September 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Like so many of you, we at Rebel News are heartbroken by the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie was more than just the founder of Turning Point USA. He was a husband, a father, and one of the most influential conservative thinkers of his generation. His ability to connect with young people and his passion for America’s future inspired millions.

On tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra opened with a heartfelt reflection on Charlie’s life and legacy, followed by clips from Ezra’s many conversations with him over the years.

We are making this episode free for everyone to watch as our small way of paying tribute to Charlie.

Please take a moment today to remember Charlie, pray for his wife Erika and their two children, and reflect on the values he fought for.

Rest in peace, Charlie.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-09-10 21:40:57 -0400 Flag
    What’s equally as revolting is the enthusiasm and joy displayed by leftists. From some of the video comments I’ve seen, it was as if their fondest dreams finally came true. It’s enough for me to lose my faith in mankind.