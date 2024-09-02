The future of the People's Party of Canada after Trudeau's reign: A special discussion with Maxime Bernier

In our latest episode, we sit down with Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada. Despite the growing support for Pierre Poilievre among conservatives as the likely choice to defeat Justin Trudeau, Bernier remains a steadfast advocate for a different kind of conservative politics — one rooted in unwavering principles and a commitment to freedom.

Bernier discusses his ongoing challenges, including his exclusion from the 2021 federal election debates and his recent legal battles over COVID-19 travel bans. He shares his disappointment with the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to dismiss his case challenging the no-fly list for unvaccinated individuals, seeing it as a troubling sign for democracy and civil liberties in Canada.

Immigration is another key topic in our conversation. Bernier argues that current immigration levels are unsustainable, contributing to economic strain and housing shortages. He calls for a serious debate on the impact of immigration policies and advocates for putting Canadians' needs first.

Bernier also addresses the future of the People's Party of Canada, emphasizing the importance of his party in keeping the political establishment honest and providing a genuine conservative alternative. As the next general election approaches, he is determined to push forward with his message of freedom, smaller government, and true conservative values.

Join Ezra Levant tonight for this compelling interview with Maxime Bernier as he outlines his vision for Canada and explains why he believes the People's Party is the only party that truly represents conservative values.