Clacton, UK residents express concerns over mass immigration on election day, support Farage's efforts
Ezra Levant asks Clacton, UK residents their thought's on today's momentous General Election.
Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on the ground in the United Kingdom on election day as millions of people head to the polls.
Levant asked a number of local Clacton residents — in Nigel Farage's constituency — who they were voting for and what issues matter most to them in this election.
Many of the voters expressed support for the UK Reform party led by Farage, with most pointing to mass immigration as a concern contributing to their vote for Farage.
Two Clacton, UK residents express their support for Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party, saying concerns over immigration led to their decisions to vote for him.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 4, 2024
"He's a winner, he's a good leader," said one of the Farage supporters. https://t.co/bzWr7vGWeq pic.twitter.com/kyv307PW5r
One man voiced his concerns about illegal immigrants with potential links to terrorist groups like al-Qaeda or al-Shabaab entering the country via boats. "Where's their wives and children? They're not all fleeing war," he said.
A local man in Clacton, UK, voices big concerns over illegal immigrants arriving on boats who could have ties to terrorist groups.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 4, 2024
"Where's their wives and children? They're not all fleeing war," he says. https://t.co/bzWr7vGooS pic.twitter.com/zaSeVuHkX7
Four young men from Clacton, UK said they support Farage's UK Reform party and agree that the current level of immigration is too high.
Four young men from Clacton, UK say they support Nigel Farage's UK Reform party and agree that the current level of immigration is unsustainable. https://t.co/bzWr7vGooS pic.twitter.com/unGHVxrLgE— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 4, 2024
Levant also spoke with a Labour volunteer about her thoughts on local candidate Javon Owusu-Nepaul reportedly posting controversial comments on social media. Nepaul allegedly previously replied to a post about drinking "white man tears" by saying, “My favourite drink”.
WATCH: @EzraLevant asks a Labour volunteer for her thoughts on local candidate Javon Owusu-Nepaul reportedly posting on social media that white man tears are his "favourite drink." https://t.co/bzWr7vGooS pic.twitter.com/ROB7UNamcV— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 4, 2024
As election stations close across the country, exit polls are pointing to the Labour Party as the winner of the General Election. Rebel News will be on the ground to document the results.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.